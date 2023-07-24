21 brilliant Challenge Cup semi-final pix as Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, Leigh Leopards, St Helens head to Wembley
Leeds Rhinos women booked a place at Wembley – to take on St Helens – with a 16-4 win over Wigan Warriors at Headingley.
Saints, who are bidding for a third successive Women’s Challenge Cup title, overcame York Valkyrie 17-16 thanks to Faye Gaski’s drop goal 30 seconds from full-time.
Hull KR’s men also battled to a one-point win at Headingley, overcoming Wigan 11-10 in extra-time.
Brad Schneider was the Robins’ drop goal hero, nine days after a golden-point winner on his debut in a Super League game on the same ground.
And Leigh Leopards are heading to Wembley for the first time since 1971 after stunning Super League and World Club champions St Helens 12-10.
