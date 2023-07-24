Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host

21 brilliant Challenge Cup semi-final pix as Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, Leigh Leopards, St Helens head to Wembley

A sensational weekebnd of Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final action saw four ties decided by an aggregate of just 16 points.
By Peter Smith
Published 24th Jul 2023, 09:12 BST- 1 min read
Caitlin Beevers evades Wigan's Vicky Molyneux to score the try which broke the second half deadlock and set Rhinos on course for Wembley.Caitlin Beevers evades Wigan's Vicky Molyneux to score the try which broke the second half deadlock and set Rhinos on course for Wembley.
Caitlin Beevers evades Wigan's Vicky Molyneux to score the try which broke the second half deadlock and set Rhinos on course for Wembley.

Leeds Rhinos women booked a place at Wembley – to take on St Helens – with a 16-4 win over Wigan Warriors at Headingley.

Saints, who are bidding for a third successive Women’s Challenge Cup title, overcame York Valkyrie 17-16 thanks to Faye Gaski’s drop goal 30 seconds from full-time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hull KR’s men also battled to a one-point win at Headingley, overcoming Wigan 11-10 in extra-time.

Leeds's Tara Moxon is tackled by Karys Marsh, of Wigan.Leeds's Tara Moxon is tackled by Karys Marsh, of Wigan.
Leeds's Tara Moxon is tackled by Karys Marsh, of Wigan.

Brad Schneider was the Robins’ drop goal hero, nine days after a golden-point winner on his debut in a Super League game on the same ground.

And Leigh Leopards are heading to Wembley for the first time since 1971 after stunning Super League and World Club champions St Helens 12-10.

Here's 21 pictures from an action-packed weekend, featuring all four winning sides.

Rhinos captain Hanna Butcher puts in a big hit on Wigan's Beri Salihi.Rhinos captain Hanna Butcher puts in a big hit on Wigan's Beri Salihi.
Rhinos captain Hanna Butcher puts in a big hit on Wigan's Beri Salihi.
Delight for Rhinos' Eloise Hayward following the semi-final victory over Wigan.Delight for Rhinos' Eloise Hayward following the semi-final victory over Wigan.
Delight for Rhinos' Eloise Hayward following the semi-final victory over Wigan.
Leeds' victory huddle following the semi-final win over Wigan.Leeds' victory huddle following the semi-final win over Wigan.
Leeds' victory huddle following the semi-final win over Wigan.
Leeds' Amy Hardcastle consoles Wigan opponent Vicky Molyneux after the game.Leeds' Amy Hardcastle consoles Wigan opponent Vicky Molyneux after the game.
Leeds' Amy Hardcastle consoles Wigan opponent Vicky Molyneux after the game.
Rhinos celebrate their victory over Wigan.Rhinos celebrate their victory over Wigan.
Rhinos celebrate their victory over Wigan.
Izzy Northrop celebrates with with family after Rhinos' victory over Wigan.Izzy Northrop celebrates with with family after Rhinos' victory over Wigan.
Izzy Northrop celebrates with with family after Rhinos' victory over Wigan.
Related topics:WembleySt HelensHull KRSuper LeagueHeadingleyWigan Warriors