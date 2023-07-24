Caitlin Beevers evades Wigan's Vicky Molyneux to score the try which broke the second half deadlock and set Rhinos on course for Wembley.

Leeds Rhinos women booked a place at Wembley – to take on St Helens – with a 16-4 win over Wigan Warriors at Headingley.

Saints, who are bidding for a third successive Women’s Challenge Cup title, overcame York Valkyrie 17-16 thanks to Faye Gaski’s drop goal 30 seconds from full-time.

Hull KR’s men also battled to a one-point win at Headingley, overcoming Wigan 11-10 in extra-time.

Leeds's Tara Moxon is tackled by Karys Marsh, of Wigan.

Brad Schneider was the Robins’ drop goal hero, nine days after a golden-point winner on his debut in a Super League game on the same ground.

And Leigh Leopards are heading to Wembley for the first time since 1971 after stunning Super League and World Club champions St Helens 12-10.

Here's 21 pictures from an action-packed weekend, featuring all four winning sides.

Rhinos captain Hanna Butcher puts in a big hit on Wigan's Beri Salihi.

Delight for Rhinos' Eloise Hayward following the semi-final victory over Wigan.

Leeds' victory huddle following the semi-final win over Wigan.

Leeds' Amy Hardcastle consoles Wigan opponent Vicky Molyneux after the game.

Rhinos celebrate their victory over Wigan.