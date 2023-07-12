Leeds news you can trust since 1890
2 changes in Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench for clash v Hull KR

Coach Rohan Smith is tipped to make two changes to Leeds Rhinos’ side for Friday’s visit of Hull KR.
By Peter Smith
Published 12th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 17:11 BST

Smith needs to find a replacement for substitute forward James Donaldson who is ruled out through concussion, while Betfred Super League player of the month Blake Austin is back in contention after a one-match ban.

Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

Will be out to maintain a good run of form.

1. Full-back: Richie Myler

Will be out to maintain a good run of form. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

The New Zealand/Tonga international's strong carries in yardage are crucial for Rhinos.

2. Winger: David Fusitu'a

The New Zealand/Tonga international's strong carries in yardage are crucial for Rhinos. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Likely to continue at centre, though he can also play on a wing.

3. Centre: Nene MacDonald

Likely to continue at centre, though he can also play on a wing. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Better known as a second-rower, but has played most of his rugby at centre and likely to remain there during Harry Newman's layoff, as long as other forwards are fit and available.

4. Centre: Rhyse Martin

Better known as a second-rower, but has played most of his rugby at centre and likely to remain there during Harry Newman's layoff, as long as other forwards are fit and available. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

