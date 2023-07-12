2 changes in Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench for clash v Hull KR
Coach Rohan Smith is tipped to make two changes to Leeds Rhinos’ side for Friday’s visit of Hull KR.
By Peter Smith
Published 12th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 17:11 BST
Smith needs to find a replacement for substitute forward James Donaldson who is ruled out through concussion, while Betfred Super League player of the month Blake Austin is back in contention after a one-match ban.
Here’s how Rhinos could line up.
