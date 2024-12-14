At the end of every season players donate kit to Leeds Rhinos Foundation for a sale which raises money to buy presents for youngsters in hospital over the Christmas period. The gifts are handed out during the club’s annual Christmas visit. Players, along with men’s head-coach Brad Arthur, also spent time chatting with patients, parents and staff who face spending Christmas away from home. Here are 19 pictures from this year’s visit.
1. Leeds Rhinos visit Children's Hospital
Leeds Rhinos players and staff before their annual children's hospital visit. Photo: Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
2. Leeds Rhinos visit Children's Hospital
This young patient perhaps had mixed feelings about meeting Leeds Rhinos. Photo: Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
3. Leeds Rhinos visit Children's Hospital
Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur and players meet a young patient at Leeds Children's Hospital on their annual Christmas visit. Photo: Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
4. Leeds Rhinos visit Children's Hospital
Leeds Rhinos' players met staff as well as patients during their annual visit to Leeds Children's Hospital. Photo: Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
5. Leeds Rhinos visit Children's Hospital
Leeds Rhinos players made their annual Christman visit to Leeds Children's Hospital. Photo: Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
6. Leeds Rhinos visit Children's Hospital
Leeds Rhinos' Tom Holroyd delivers a gift during the squad's Christmas children's hospital visit. Photo: Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.