19 heartwarming pictures as Leeds Rhinos make annual Christmas visit to city's children's hospital

By Peter Smith
Published 14th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
Players from Leeds Rhinos’ men's and women’s teams spread festive cheer during a visit to Leeds Children's Hospital.

At the end of every season players donate kit to Leeds Rhinos Foundation for a sale which raises money to buy presents for youngsters in hospital over the Christmas period. The gifts are handed out during the club’s annual Christmas visit. Players, along with men’s head-coach Brad Arthur, also spent time chatting with patients, parents and staff who face spending Christmas away from home. Here are 19 pictures from this year’s visit.

Leeds Rhinos players and staff before their annual children's hospital visit.

This young patient perhaps had mixed feelings about meeting Leeds Rhinos.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur and players meet a young patient at Leeds Children's Hospital on their annual Christmas visit.

Leeds Rhinos' players met staff as well as patients during their annual visit to Leeds Children's Hospital.

Leeds Rhinos players made their annual Christman visit to Leeds Children's Hospital.

Leeds Rhinos' Tom Holroyd delivers a gift during the squad's Christmas children's hospital visit.

