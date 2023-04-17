News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
1 hour ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
5 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
5 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
6 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
6 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction

19 charges/cautions, 2 bans as Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Castleford and Warrington hit by disciplinary: gallery

The RFL’s match review panel has charged or cautioned players from 11 clubs following the latest Betfred Super League round.

By Peter Smith
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:55 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 16:53 BST

In what is believed to be a record for the number of clubs affected after a single round, only Catalans Dragons came through with a clean sheet.

Hardest hit are Wakefield Trinity who will lose hooker Liam Hood for their upcoming games at Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves.

He received two separate one-match penalty notices, each for dangerous contact in last Sunday’s defeat by Leigh Leopards.

Leeds Rhinos’ Sam Lisone was cautioned for raising a knee in a tackle against Hull FC, but faces no further action.

Castleford Tigers duo Gareth Widdop and Adam Milner were both fined, but not suspended, over incidents in their side’s loss at Salford Red Devils.

Here’s the full list of players charged or cautioned and their punishment.

Grade B trip - £250 fine.

1. Gareth Widdop (Castleford Tigers)

Grade B trip - £250 fine. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade A strikes – £250 fine.

2. Adam Milner (Castleford Tigers)

Grade A strikes – £250 fine. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade B other contrary behaviour (strikes) - £250 fine.

3. Ben McNamara (Hull FC) grade B other contrary behaviour) – £250 fine.

Grade B other contrary behaviour (strikes) - £250 fine. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade A dangerous contact - no further action.

4. Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors)

Grade A dangerous contact - no further action. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:WarringtonCastlefordHull FCSuper LeagueGareth WiddopWakefield Trinity