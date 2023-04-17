The RFL’s match review panel has charged or cautioned players from 11 clubs following the latest Betfred Super League round.

In what is believed to be a record for the number of clubs affected after a single round, only Catalans Dragons came through with a clean sheet.

Hardest hit are Wakefield Trinity who will lose hooker Liam Hood for their upcoming games at Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves.

He received two separate one-match penalty notices, each for dangerous contact in last Sunday’s defeat by Leigh Leopards.

Leeds Rhinos’ Sam Lisone was cautioned for raising a knee in a tackle against Hull FC, but faces no further action.

Castleford Tigers duo Gareth Widdop and Adam Milner were both fined, but not suspended, over incidents in their side’s loss at Salford Red Devils.

Here’s the full list of players charged or cautioned and their punishment.

Gareth Widdop (Castleford Tigers) Grade B trip - £250 fine.

Adam Milner (Castleford Tigers) Grade A strikes – £250 fine.

Ben McNamara (Hull FC) grade B other contrary behaviour) – £250 fine. Grade B other contrary behaviour (strikes) - £250 fine.

Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors) Grade A dangerous contact - no further action.