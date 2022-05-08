Featherstone are looking to retain the trophy and gain promotion to Super League in the same season while Leigh beat Sheffield Eagles 30-12 to book their place in the final.

Rovers set their stall out early against Barrow with Morgan Smith burrowing over just five minutes into the semi-final.

Craig Hall intercepted and raced away for the second while Luke Briscoe added a third with his 100th career try. Hall’s second conversion gave Featherstone a 16-0 half-time lead. Two minutes into the second half, Rovers struck again when John Davies touched down to make it 22-0.

Featherstone Rovers celebrate their 1895 Cup semi-final win over Barrow. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Barrow refused to surrender, however, and seven minutes later pegged a try back when Dan Toal forced his way over moments after Tee Ritson had gone close.

Jarrod Sammut landed the conversion but it proved the last of the Raiders’ points.

And Brett Ferres crashed over just moments later to score a try that effectively killed the game off as a contest.

Featherstone weren’t done, however, and Joey Leilua, Briscoe and full-back Mark Kheirallah combined for the last in the list to touch down.

Featherstone's two-try Luke Briscoe who passed the 100-career try milestone in the 1895 Cup semi-final win over Barrow. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Ryley Jacks added to the try tally and Briscoe brought the curtain down on a historic day for the player and the club with his second try of the afternoon.

In Betfred League 1, Hunslet chalked up a half-century win over third-bottom visitors Cornwall.

Jimmy Watson, Wayne Reittie and Jordan Paga finished the afternoon with a couple of tries apiece while Harvey Hallas, Kieran Moran and Jake Doyle also crossed the Cornwall whitewash.

Joe Sanderson converted eight of the nine tries.

Featherstone Rovers fans celebrate their team's 1895 Cup semi-final win over Barrow. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Hunslet are sixth on the league ladder with Cornwall, who trailed 22-12 at half-time, one of three teams without a point this season, the others being bottom club West Wales Raiders and second-bottom London Skolars.

Victorious 1895 Cup semi-final Featherstone player salute their fans. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com.