Both teams have travelled to London, but the game could depend on York being given the all clear following more tests on the morning of the match.

Rovers reported a number of positive results from lateral flow testing earlier in the week, but PCR tests conducted on the rest of their squad on Thursday came back negative as did lateral flow tests this morning.

An RFL statement confirmed: “York had one positive in their round of lateral flow testing and after two other positive results in previous days, the multiple cases group require them to have a further round of testing on Saturday morning.”

Rovers captain James Lockwood, left, and his York rival Chris Clarkson with the 1895 Cup. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The governing body say any Featherstone or York supporters who do not wish to travel to the game can apply today to have their tickets refunded, by contacting [email protected] .