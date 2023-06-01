Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
15 Leeds Rhinos Magic Weekend memories, from Jordan Tansey's try to finally beating Castleford Tigers

Super League’s 16th Magic Weekend could be its last.
By Peter Smith
Published 1st Jun 2023, 09:49 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 10:15 BST

The event, where an entire round of matches is staged at one venue over two days, has an uncertain future, with the game’s strategic partners IMG keen to axe it, but clubs pressing for Magic to continue.

Leeds Rhinos are Magic ever-presents and will be bidding for a fourth successive win when they face Castleford Tigers at Newcastle United’s St James’s Park on Saturday.

Rhinos have been involved in some of Magic’s most memorable moments, including controversial finishes, dramatic fightbacks and a golden-point winner.

Here’s a look back at the highs and lows of their 15 previous Magic matches.

Still Magic’s most famous game. Leeds snatched victory as the hooter sounded when Jordan Tansey - who was clearly offside - followed up to touchdown after Kevin Sinfield’s penalty hit the metalwork.

1. 2007: Rhinos 42 Bradford Bulls 38 (in Cardiff)

Still Magic's most famous game. Leeds snatched victory as the hooter sounded when Jordan Tansey - who was clearly offside - followed up to touchdown after Kevin Sinfield's penalty hit the metalwork.

On-loan French international Eric Anselme was among Rhinos' try scorers in another Magic points fest, though this was a more straightforward win for Leeds.

2. 2008: Rhinos 40 Bradford Bulls 26

On-loan French international Eric Anselme was among Rhinos' try scorers in another Magic points fest, though this was a more straightforward win for Leeds.

A comfortable win at Murrayfield for Rhinos, with Rob Burrow among the try scorers and Ryan Hall, who had made his debut at Magic two years earlier, bagging a brace.

3. 2009: Rhinos 36 Catalans Dragons 16 (Edinburgh)

A comfortable win at Murrayfield for Rhinos, with Rob Burrow among the try scorers and Ryan Hall, who had made his debut at Magic two years earlier, bagging a brace.

Danny Buderus grabbed a 77th minute winner as Rhinos hit back from 28-10 down. Ryan Hall scored a hat-trick.

4. 2010: Rhinos 34 Wakefield Trinity Wildcats 30 (Edinburgh)

Danny Buderus grabbed a 77th minute winner as Rhinos hit back from 28-10 down. Ryan Hall scored a hat-trick.

