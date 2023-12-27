Leeds news you can trust since 1890
15 fantastic pictures of Leeds Rhinos fans as AMT Headingley hosts Festive Challenge win v Wakefield Trinity

Leeds Rhinos gave their fans something to cheer about at AMT Headingley on Boxing Day.
By Peter Smith
Published 27th Dec 2023, 16:45 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 17:09 GMT

Rhinos began their pre-season campaign with a 41-22 win over visitors Wakefield Trinity in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge at AMT Headingley, after trailing 22-6 at half-time.

A crowd of 9,565 turned out for the traditional Christmas derby which saw both teams introduce a host of new signings and young players. Photographer Steve Riding was on duty for the YEP and he captured these pictures of fans before and during the match.

Two fans in the South Stand before Rhinos' 41-22 defeat of Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day.

1. South Stand

Two fans in the South Stand before Rhinos' 41-22 defeat of Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day. Photo: Steve Riding

Rhinos fans at the Boxing Day game against Wakefield Trinity, which Leeds won 41-22.

2. Rhinos fans on Boxing Day

Rhinos fans at the Boxing Day game against Wakefield Trinity, which Leeds won 41-22. Photo: Steve Riding

Rhinos fans at the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge on Boxing Day. Leeds beat Wakefield Trinity 41-22 after trailing 22-6 at half-time.

3. At the game

Rhinos fans at the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge on Boxing Day. Leeds beat Wakefield Trinity 41-22 after trailing 22-6 at half-time. Photo: Steve Riding

Fans watch Rhinos battle back from 16 points behind to beat Wakefield at AMT Headingley on Boxing Day.

4. Tough win

Fans watch Rhinos battle back from 16 points behind to beat Wakefield at AMT Headingley on Boxing Day. Photo: Steve Riding

Supporters at Rhinos' Boxing Day win over Wakefield Trinity.

5. Rhinos fans

Supporters at Rhinos' Boxing Day win over Wakefield Trinity. Photo: Steve Riding

This Rhinos fan was in festive mood at the Boxing Day game against Wakefield.

6. Hat's the way to do it

This Rhinos fan was in festive mood at the Boxing Day game against Wakefield. Photo: Steve Riding

