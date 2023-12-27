15 fantastic pictures of Leeds Rhinos fans as AMT Headingley hosts Festive Challenge win v Wakefield Trinity
Leeds Rhinos gave their fans something to cheer about at AMT Headingley on Boxing Day.
By Peter Smith
Published 27th Dec 2023, 16:45 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 17:09 GMT
Rhinos began their pre-season campaign with a 41-22 win over visitors Wakefield Trinity in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge at AMT Headingley, after trailing 22-6 at half-time.
A crowd of 9,565 turned out for the traditional Christmas derby which saw both teams introduce a host of new signings and young players. Photographer Steve Riding was on duty for the YEP and he captured these pictures of fans before and during the match.
