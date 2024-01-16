Every player who sets foot on a rugby league field deserves credit, but some of them get more of it than others.
In a salary-cap sport, not every player can be a superstar, but some from outside that category have had outstanding careers, despite being underrated by fans, pundits and sometimes even coaches. Here’s 13 Leeds Rhinos players who were better than they got credit for.
1. Carl Ablett
Ablett played in seven Grand Finals and won them all, which is a Super League record. A specialist second-rower, he proved his quality by filling in just as effectively at centre. His ability to wind up the opposition without actually crossing the line into foul play was second to none. Photo: Steve Riding
2. Ryan Bailey
His ability was overshadowed by his bad boy image, but Bailey was a strong and mobile ball carrier who played 273 games for Leeds and featured in six Old Trafford victories. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
3. Francis Cummins
Cummins made a Leeds record 182 consecutive appearances from September, 1998-October, 2003 and is the ninth-highest try scorer in the club’s history, with 188. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Brett Delaney
Not the most heralded of Rhinos’ overseas signings, the centre turned back-rower gave excellent service from 2010-2018, making 181 Super League appearances and winning three Grand Finals, despite bad luck with injuries. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
5. James Donaldson
The Cumbrian was almost lost to the game when he left Hull KR at the end of 2018. He earned a Rhinos contract after a spell on trial and has justified the deal with his consistency and high work-rate. A player’s player. Photo: Simon Hulme
6. Anthony Farrell
The tough as boots second-rower joined Leeds from Sheffield Eagles ahead of the 1997 season and was a key member of what was then the most fearsome pack in Super League. Photo: Steve Riding