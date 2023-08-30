Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
13 Leeds Rhinos training pictures from sponsors' day at Headingley Stadium

Fans had an opportunity to mix with their Leeds Rhinos heroes, on the Headingley pitch, at the club’s annual sponsors’ training day.
By Peter Smith
Published 30th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 12:24 BST

Supporters watched Rhinos train as they prepare for Saturday’s Betfred Super League game at Hull FC and were then put through their paces by members of the first team squad.

Here’s a selection of pictures from Tuesday’s event.

Rhinos' full-back was impressed with this young fan at Rhinos' sponsors' training day.

1. Luke Hooley

Rhinos' full-back was impressed with this young fan at Rhinos' sponsors' training day. Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos

Rhinos' formance director Rich Hunwicks at the club's sponsors' training day.

2. Rich Hunwicks

Rhinos' formance director Rich Hunwicks at the club's sponsors' training day. Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos

Fans are put through their paces at Rhinos' sponsors' training day.

3. On your marks

Fans are put through their paces at Rhinos' sponsors' training day. Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos

A fan tests his skills at Rhinos' sponsors' training day.

4. Catching practice

A fan tests his skills at Rhinos' sponsors' training day. Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos

