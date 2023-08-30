13 Leeds Rhinos training pictures from sponsors' day at Headingley Stadium
Fans had an opportunity to mix with their Leeds Rhinos heroes, on the Headingley pitch, at the club’s annual sponsors’ training day.
By Peter Smith
Published 30th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 12:24 BST
Supporters watched Rhinos train as they prepare for Saturday’s Betfred Super League game at Hull FC and were then put through their paces by members of the first team squad.
Here’s a selection of pictures from Tuesday’s event.
