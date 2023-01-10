Much like fellow import forward Grant Cooper, Brooks didn’t offer a resume that screamed out him being a multiple point-scorer in NIHL National.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in both cases, Aldridge has hit the jackpot – Cooper the team’s leading man with 70 points from 30 games - split equally between goals and assists – and 21-year-old Brooks not far behind with 57, including 18 goals.

WELCOME IMPACT: Leeds Knights Zach Brooks celebrates scoring against Milton Keynes Lightning in October, the Canadian has posted 57 points - including 18 goals - in 30 games. Picture: Oliver Portamento.

Initially the duo were paired up either side of Cole Shudra but, over time, lines have changed and been swapped about – sometimes out of necessity, other times because Aldridge felt an adjustment was necessary to give a particular line a jump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brooks currently hits the ice with Shudra and captain Kieran Brown and the trio clearly revel playing alongside one another, something which was clearly evident at the weekend when Leeds put Bristol Pitbulls to the sword twice, winning 8-1 on the road before a comprehensive 9-0 win on home ice 24 hours later.

When Brooks agreed to come to Leeds in the summer, he was still only 20-years-old. But the daunting prospect of uprooting and continuing his hockey career in a foreign land clearly never fazed him, his move abroad made far more comfortable thanks to the warm welcome he and Cooper got from their new team-mates, both on and off the ice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

LOVING IT: Zach Brooks shares a joke with Leeds Knights team-mates. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

His no-nonsense physical style and willingness to stand up for his team-mates also quickly endeared him to the Knights’ fans, who have never been slow to show their appreciation for the impact both he and Cooper have had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s gone well so far and the team is clearly doing really well,” said Brooks. “Obviously it’s not all about the points but when you can have an offensive impact and help the team win that is always a good feeling.

“I knew when I signed that we were putting together a great team - but I didn’t know that we were going to win as many games as we have, we’ve still only had the one loss in regulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought there would be more of an adaptation for me personally at the beginning of the year but I’ve got great team-mates and great linemates that have helped me.”

COMING AT YA: Zach Brooks, in action against Peterborough Phantoms back in September. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas away from home and family was always likely to be a strange time for Brooks - Cooper at least had his girlfriend for company - but, again, he had no need to worry, with Brown and Shudra taking it in turns in having him over for the festive season with their own families.

His family have yet to make it over to watch, although he is hopeful they will do so in the next few weeks. They are able to keep track of his success on the ice via the Knights’ live web streams and are regularly in touch to make sure they know how proud they are of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the halfway point of the 2022-23 regular having just passed, the Knights find themselves in an enviable position, sitting top, three points clear of their nearest rival - Milton Keynes Lightning - and with three games in hand.

Some would argue it is the Knights’ title to lose, but there is still a lot of hockey to be played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To that end, Brooks is quick to point out how the experienced heads in the Knights’ room will not allow anyone to get ahead of themselves or take a backwards step over the next three months or so.

“We’ve got big ambitions as a group and we know we’re in a good position to win trophies,” added Brooks. “That is the goal, we would love to win a trophy of some sort - it’s why we play. But it’s all about controlling our emotions.

Advertisement Hide Ad