Yorkshire v Cumbria rivalry rekindled as Cartmel Racecourse kicks off 2025 season

Intense rivalries are rekindled later this month as one of the Lake District’s most anticipated summer events returns.

Cartmel Racecourse launches its 2025 season with a Bank Holiday weekend of racing, entertainment, and family fun – and the start of a season-long duel likely to go the full distance as local Cartmel trainer and six times course champion James Moffatt locks horns at the iconic course once again, with Yorkshire’s 2024 Cartmel champion Ben Haslam.

Haslam’s 2024 Trainers’ Challenge victory, awarded to the most successful trainer over the season at the course. was won by the narrowest of margins, with the Yorkshire-based horse racing dynasty level on points with James Moffatt’s stable after the very last race of the season.

Haslam took the crown from the 2023 reigning champion on a count back of winners and Cumbria’s Moffatt had to settle for second place. He will be keen to win it back this year as a victory for the Cartmel trainer would be his seventh Trainers Challenge victory, a course record.

Summer Jumps Racing at Cartmel

Crowd favourite Sean Quinlan also returns to defend his Champion Jockey title after a convincing 2024 win in partnership with wife and trainer, Cumbrian-based Lizzie Quinlan.

Cartmel Racecourse is a jewel of the Cumbrian racing calendar. Each year, thousands of visitors — from seasoned racegoers to first-time families — flock to this picturesque setting for an experience that blends thrilling summer jump racing with a vibrant festival atmosphere.

The 2025 season begins on Saturday, May 24, with further race days on Whit Bank Holiday Monday (May 26) and an exciting evening meeting on Wednesday, May 28.

“These May race days are always a highlight of the half-term break,” said Geraldine McKay, Director of Racing at Cartmel. “The whole team has worked incredibly hard over the winter and the track is looking fantastic. We’re all so excited to welcome everyone back. At Cartmel, it’s not just about the racing — it’s about the entire experience, where friends and families come together and enjoy something truly special.”

Cartmel Racecourse in the Lake District

The race-day experience is unlike any other in the country. From 1pm on the opening Saturday, visitors can set up their ‘base camps’ around the track, bring their own furniture, enjoy picnics, funfair rides and soak up the live music and DJs performing throughout the site.

For those looking to explore more, guests are welcome to leave and re-enter the course, allowing them to visit the historic Cartmel Priory, enjoy a pint in local pubs, or dine at some of Cumbria’s finest restaurants.

Evening racing on Wednesday, May 28 is a great chance to experience Summer jumps action up close, especially with a single enclosure operating on the day which gives spectators the opportunity to see all round the site.

“We are hoping to see horses from all over the UK and Ireland declaring to run and we are looking forward to welcoming Owners and Trainers from the North, as Cartmel very proudly supports Summer Jumps racing in the North. It’s going to be excitement all the way,” said McKay.

Border Raider: Yorkshire Trainer Ben Haslam wins the Cartmel Trainers’ Challenge Trophy in 2024 after a dead heat with James Moffatt was resolved with a count-back of race winners

This year also marks the launch of a new on-site venue from June — The Glasshouse — located on the track’s paddock side. With a bar, indoor seating, and panoramic views, it promises to be one of the best new spots to cheer the horses home.

The racecourse’s intimate setting in the South Lakes, recently described by the Racing Post as “a breathtakingly beautiful spot,” makes it truly unique. All areas of the track are visible from every spectator zone, offering a rare level of access and atmosphere.