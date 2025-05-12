Yorkshire teen selected to represent England at prestigious IMMAF World Championship in Abu Dhabi

Remy Beaumont 13 , a pupil at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School (QEGS) in Wakefield, has achieved a significant milestone, earning selection to represent England at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) World Championship in Abu Dhabi in July.

This prestigious event is the premier international platform for youth MMA athletes and is considered similar to the Olympics for this rapidly growing sport. To help cover the substantial costs associated with competing on the world stage, a crowdfunding campaign is being launched to support Remy's journey.

Remy said: “I am so excited I have been selected to represent England; I love the sport and I hope this is a great stepping stone for me to go further in MMA. My family, teachers and coaches have been so supportive.”

Remy's selection places him among the elite youth athletes in the country and recognises his exceptional skill, dedication, and sportsmanship in martial arts.

Photos show Remy Beaumont at BMF Doncaster,

With five years of dedicated training in kickboxing and MMA, Remy has built an impressive competitive record. He is nearing completion of his junior K1 belts, with only the black belt remaining. His competition achievements include two BMF K1 junior wins, one secured with a stoppage inside one minute and most recently a third round submission win for his MMA debut at BMF Doncaster He is also a Young Subs bout winner in submission grappling (BJJ) and earned both bronze and silver medal at Empire British Open’s in BJJ.

Remy has gained extensive experience competing in numerous fights at inter-club competitions across northern England. He recently earned his place on Team England youth team through a rigorous try out process involving three training days. His talent has also been recognised with a shortlisting for ‘Male Junior Fighter of the Year’ by BMF in 2024.

The IMMAF is the global governing body for Mixed Martial Arts, organising elite amateur nations tournaments worldwide and supporting youth athletes from age 10 upwards. The sport boasts a massive global following of 449 million.

Remy trains under elite, respected coaches, James Power at Power House Fight Club and Tom Crosby at AVT Youth Academy. These facilities have a proven track record of producing successful competitors.

James Power said on confirmation of his IMAAF selection: “Very well deserved. One of the hardest workers in the room consistently and hard work always pays off. You do all of us at Power House so proud and I am incredibly proud of your achievements to date, most importantly the young man you are becoming.”

Traveling to Abu Dhabi and competing at this level involves significant costs for flights, accommodation, training expenses, and other associated fees. To help alleviate this financial burden and ensure Remy can fully focus on representing England, a crowdfunding campaign has been launched.

Supporting Remy is an opportunity to invest in a dedicated young athlete who embodies discipline, resilience, and excellence. It allows the community to participate in his journey as he represents both his country and his school on the international stage.

How to Support: Help send Remy to Abu Dhabi to compete for England!

Contribute to Remy's crowdfunding campaign https://gofund.me/fc95a5b5

About Remy Beaumont: Remy Beaumont is a dedicated youth martial artist with five years of training in kickboxing and MMA. A student at QEGS, he trains at Power House Fight Club and AVT Youth Academy. He has achieved numerous victories in competition, including BMF K1 championships and BJJ medals, and was shortlisted for BMF Male Junior Fighter of the Year 2024

About the IMMAF World Championship: Organised by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation, the IMMAF World Championship is the premier international tournament for amateur MMA athletes. The July 2025 event in Abu Dhabi will bring together national teams from member federations globally, serving as a vital platform for youth development in the sport.