World Snooker: Peter Lines to face fellow Leeds potter Sanderson Lam in qualifiers
PETER LINES must face fellow Leeds potter Sanderson Lam in the opening round of the Betfred World Championship qualifiers.
The duo - who both train at Northern Snooker Centre in Leeds - were paired in yesterday’s draw. The winner will then meet China’s Cao Yupeng in round two.
Sheffield-based Ding Junhui, Stephen Maguire, Jimmy White and a host of top stars must go through up to four rounds of qualifying, which last for 10 days, at the Steel City’s English Institute of Sport, from April 4-13.
Only 16 out of 128 players will emerge from the qualifiers to secure a prized Crucible spot, with the tournament starting on Saturday April 16.
Other Yorkshire players in action at the EIS, sees York’s Ashley Hugill face the winner of Ben Hancorn and Dean Young in the second round.
Also in the second round, Leeds duo Oliver Lines and David Grace enter the competition. Lines plays the winner of Peter Devlin and Yorrit Hoes, while Grace awaits the outcome of the match between Iulian Boiko and Michael Georgiou.
Rotherham’s Ashley Carty’s second-round match sees him face either Jackson Page or Sean O’Sullivan.
n Tickets are now on sale and cost £10 per day, or you can buy a ticket for all 10 days for £70. For details visit www.wst.tv/tickets