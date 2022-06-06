Woodlands fall just short to leaders New Farnley

The visitors were sent in and captain Lee Goddard set them on the way to 267-4 by scoring 82 off 100 balls, including 14 fours.

He found good allies along the way, but particularly Adam Waite (67), with whom he added 88 for the second wicket.

After Aidan Langley had put on 54 with fellow opener Goddard, Steve Bullen (39) joined Waite in a partnership for the third wicket as only Elliot Richardson and Tom Clee escaped punishment.

Sam Frankland went early in the reply, but Tim Jackson (57) and captain Brad Schmulian (77) put on 131 for the second wicket, and Muhammad Bilal (30) and Clee (24) did their bit, only for Woodlands to fall an agonising three runs short on 264-9, leaving New Farnley 17 points clear of Woodlands at the top.

Newly-promoted Bankfoot were expecting to merely pick up bonus points during a tough raft of fixtures, but they notched a superb four-wicket victory over Townville, ending the Castleford side’s run of six straight wins.

Afghan spinner Zia Ul Haq Parwani took a remarkable league season’s best 9-54 as the hosts went from 177-0 to 242-9, with Jonny Booth (80) and Abdul Wahid (100) setting an example that wasn’t followed.

Bankfoot had their own opener in form in Hisan Ahmad, whose 98 gave them hope, and Hamzah Iqbal (30), Jawad Waheed (50) and Osama Ahmad (34no) weighed in, with the latter hitting Tom Brook for six to seal the win with seven balls to spare.

Pudsey St Lawrence are third, six points behind Woodlands, after making 293-6 at home to Ossett, with Josh Priestley (104) making his first Bradford League ton, a knock which contained 12 fours and five sixes.

He added 178 for the second wicket with Charlie Best (83), with Charlie Parker’s 32 not out being a late flourish.

Nick Connolly again shone for Ossett, his 104 being his fourth century of the season, but Parker (3-68) and spinners Archie Scott (3-46) and Chris Marsden (4-54) had the last word as Saints won by 90 runs.

Australian Corey Miller was in the runs again with 117 as Bradford & Bingley defeated Methley by four wickets at Wagon Lane.

Nick Lindley (109) and Thomas Lindsay (106no) shone as Hanging Heaton chased down 290 to beat Batley, who had their own centurion in Kasir Maroof (102no), by five wickets.

Innings of the day in the Aire-Wharfe League came in Division Two as Colton captain Ian Philliskirk scored 176 off just 104 balls, which contained 21 fours and nine sixes.

He put on 246 for the second wicket with wicketkeeper Rhys Olbison (106) in their 418-4, Brad Firn blasting 74 not out off a mere 34 balls, including seven fours and six sixes.

Hosts Green Lane replied with 247-9, Jonathan Horner taking 5-58.

In Division One, Danger Hastings lived up to his name for Burley-in-Wharfedale, smiting 100 not out in their 382-5, Jason Wright (70), Red Bolton (62) and Nicky Bulcock (80) also cracking half-centuries as North Leeds were beaten by 160 runs.

Scholes certainly got their skates on in the Heavy Woollen Cup, becoming the first team through to the semi-finals of the oldest club cricket competition in the world.

Visitors Batley made an impressive 178-7 from their 20 overs in a rain-reduced match, recovering from 31-3 via Mohammed Bhoola (42), Yasir Ali (39) and the in-form Kashir Maroof (32no).

Scholes made an even more rapid 79-1 from six overs in reply, with Jack Shelley 29 not out and Yorkshire’s James Wharton 41 not out when rain stopped play.

As only five overs minimum were needed in the second innings of the match to constitute a result, Scholes won by nine wickets as they were ahead of the required run-rate.

The other two scheduled quarter-finals did not provide a result, with New Farnley 134-3 at Bradford & Bingley when rain forced the players off for a second time, with opener Aidan Langley having made 60.