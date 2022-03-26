Why opportunity knocks for Leeds Warrior Josh Warrington against Kiko Martinez

The global Covid-19 pandemic kept the Leeds Warrior out of action for the entirety of 2020 and when he did return to the ring in February 2021, he had vacated his IBF title before he was stunningly knocked out for the first time in his career by Mauricio Lara.

A technical draw in a rematch against the Mexican at Headingley in September seemed to spell further delay in Warrington’s bid to become a world champion for a second time.

However, tonight, he has the unexpected opportunity to climb back on top of the featherweight mountain with veteran fighter and two-weight world champion Kiko Martinez standing in his way.

The main reason why Warrington is facing the IBF champion, who claimed the belt with a sixth-round knockout of Kid Galahad in November, was Martinez’s desire to fight the Leeds Warrior again.

The Alicante-born boxer was in line for featherweight unification bouts and as soon as Galahad decided not to invoke his rematch clause, there was only one man Martinez wanted.

The pair met at the Leeds Arena in 2017, with Warrington taking the fight on a majority decision with scorecards of 116-112, 116-112 and 114-114.

Martinez’s memories of that fight are that it was “a robbery”, and he is determined to deliver an emphatic victory this evening that can leave nothing to chance.

HEAD TO HEAD: Kiko Martinez and Josh Warrington go head to head at the weigh-in ahead of tonight’s IBF featherweight world title fight. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing.

For Warrington, he needs little motivation. He has described this contest as the biggest of his career and when looking at what defeat would mean, it is hard to disagree.

Few expected Warrington to be given a world-title shot at this stage and a defeat would put him to the back of the queue and even the Leeds Warrior has admitted that he doesn’t want to be waiting around forever for another shot at becoming a world champion.

The 31-year-old is grateful to Martinez for the chance to regain the IBF belt and he is well aware of the huge opportunities that await him if he wins.

Warrington has already said he is happy to face WBA champion Leigh Wood – who was involved in a remarkable contest with Belfast’s Michael Conlan earlier this month – in an all-British featherweight unification clash in Nottingham if he beats Martinez while potential fights in America could also be on the cards.

LIMBERING UP: Josh Warrington takes part in a media workout at Leeds Kirkgate Market. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Fighting in America has long been an ambition of Warrington’s and with two of the featherweight champions – the WBC’s Mark Magsayo and WBO’s Emanuel Navarrete – regularly fighting in the states, victory against Martinez will pave the way for that dream to become reality. There is plenty of respect between Warrington and Martinez, with both men having held world titles.

Martinez, who turned 36 at the beginning of this month, has boxed in 55 contests and has been involved in battles with some top fighters at featherweight and bantamweight.

Few expected the Spaniard to beat Kid Galahad in Sheffield and Warrington, despite having a size advantage, is well aware of the dangers Martinez can pose.

The pair were due to spar each other ahead of Warrington’s rematch with Lara but that training bout never happened. Warrington has trained and prepared for tonight’s contest to go the distance. He insists he is a better boxer than five years ago and only sees one outcome this evening.

READY TO GO: Kiko Martinez warms up. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

“I must have upset him in some way because he has demanded this fight. It is funny how this sport works, it goes in circles,” said Warrington, who had been willing to travel to Spain to face Martinez in his home country.

“We were supposed to be sparring partners for my rematch with Mauricio Lara and now he has won my old world title and wants his first defence to be against me.

“He is confident, I am sure he will have trained hard. I will be ready for whatever he brings on Saturday night.

“We have trained for a hard, 12-round fight.

“Five years ago, we shared some hard rounds but my stock has risen since then.

“I have only got better since then. I have had slip-ups in the last year but it is time to get back on top.”

Although Warrington is aware of how costly a defeat could be for his career, he insists winning is the only thing on his mind.

“I won’t say I have no nerves whatsoever, it is only human to have that,” he added.

“I believe my arm will be raised and, on Sunday, I will be in my back garden with my old belt.”