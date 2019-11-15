Why Lewis Baldwin’s growing maturity is welcome bonus for Leeds Chiefs

GROWING: Leeds Chiefs' defenceman, Lewis Baldwin. Picture courtesy of Kevin Slyfield.

The 20-year-old was one of four players to make the move south from Solway Sharks during the summer, partly lured by the prospect of a brand new hockey franchise close to where he spent his formative years at nearby Bradford Bulldogs.

In a defensive unit comprising experienced heads such as player-coach Sam Zajac, Steve Duncombe and Boothroyd - another product of the Bradford junior system - Baldwin has thrived.

EXPERIENCE: Leeds Chiefs' captain and defenceman, Luke Boothroyd. Picture courtesy of Tony Sargent.

Known for his attacking instincts, Baldwin has had plenty of opportunities to jump up in the play and is the leading points-scoring defenceman with two goals and six assists in his 14 appearances.

Having played alongside him for both Manchester Phoenix and Blackburn Hawks and then against him when the Billingham-born blue liner switched to Solway for 2018-19 the following year, Boothroyd is better-placed than most to gauge Baldwin’s progress.

“Lewis is getting better every week,” said Chiefs’ captain Boothroyd. “He’s fast, he’s in great shape and he has good hands.

“He’s been able to have much more of a free rein, as it were, and is someone who probably enjoys that given his offensive upside.

“He’s an offensive kind of player and that comes with taking the odd risk, but that’s okay as he’s often paired with Sammy or myself, or Duncs, more experienced players that can sort of allow him to push forward that bit more often, while we play that holding role.”

And having first played alongside Baldwin when he was just 17, Boothroyd has been impressed by his ability to adapt to whatever is thrown his way in the new second tier.

“He’s definitely matured,” added Boothroyd. “His decision-making is better and he’s more poised on the puck in order to make plays.

“He’s always had all the tools, but he is now using those skills in the right way, at the right times and making good plays.