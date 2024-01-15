HAVING been frustrated by returning from Scotland with just a point to show for their efforts on Friday night, Sunday could not have gone much better for Leeds Knights.

Granted, they made hard work of getting past bottom team Bristol Pitbulls in a 7-5 victory - two late goals for the visitors surely frustrating head coach Ryan Aldridge - but any issues with their own performance will have been soothed once news of a result elsewhere in Yorkshire came through.

Clearly, there is a hell of a long way to go in the NIHL National title race, but Hull Seahawks’ 6-4 win over second-placed Milton Keynes Lightning could prove to be one of those key moments in a season where titles are decided.

Not that anybody will be taking anything for granted at Elland Road Ice Arena, the Knights waking this morning three points clear of the Lightning with a game in hand.,

GOOD WEEKEND: Leeds Knights' Matt haywood and captain Kieran Brown (right) scored two goals apiece as Leeds Knights made hard work of beating bottom team Bristol Pitbulls Picture: Stephen Cunningham/Knights Media.

There are still two meetings to come between the top two and points will be dropped elsewhere by both along the way. It promises to be a riveting three months.

Afterwards, Aldridge said Harrison Walker deserved his chance of a first start of the season in net and said the return of American forward Jake Witkowski had proved positive.

"Harrison deserved to play,” said Aldridge. “We needed to find him some ice time at this level and tonight was the night.

“I’m hoping Jake brings us the same as what he brought us last year. He’s going to change our power play which has been OK but not great this year, so hopefully he can add to that – get Mac (Howlett) and Matty (Haywood) firing on all cylinders again.

OPENING SALVO: Innes Gallacher got his first goal for Leeds on home ice against Bristol Pitbulls. Picture: Stephen Cunningham/Knights Media

“There’s been a lift in the locker room from bringing him in again, so it’s all positives.”

Leeds got themselves 3-1 ahead by the end of the first period, with 19-year-old two-way forward Innes Gallacher getting the ball rolling with first-ever goal at ‘The Castgle’ with just 4.45 on the clock.

Sean Morris hit a quick reply for the struggling Pitbulls but the hosts swing momentum back their way by the time the first intermission arrived, Haywood getting their noses in front again at 12.59 before Brown made it a two-goal lead just under six minutes later.

Haywood’s second of the night came at 23.56 and although import Brennan Feasey hauled his team into contention again just after the halfway point, Brown matched Haywood’s tally at 38.21 to make it 5-2.

Adam Harding ensured there was no chance of the Knights easing down in the third when he made it 5-3 at 51.51, but the game was put to bed when Noah McMullin’s 54th-minute strike was quickly followed by a short-handed marker from Jordan Buesa.