Leeds' own Jack Laugher is will be competing in the Games on Wednesday 27th of August at 3pm.

Born in Harrogate, Laugher first began diving at the Harrogate and District Diving Club at the Hydro, before joining the City of Leeds Diving Club- the same club as his current partner Dan Goodfellow.

Laugher is set to compete tomorrow at the Games. Photo: Getty Images

Having previously competed in the Olympics, the Yorkshire diver brought home the gold medal for the 3m synchronised dive with his old partner Chris Mears back at the 2016 Olympics held in Rio.

At the same Games he also won the silver medal for the 3m springboard event the following week, making him the first British diver to win two medals at the same Olympics.

Laugher's achievements stretch beyond his medals at the Olympics; in 2015, he won the overall title at the FINA Diving World Series for 3m springboard, and in 2018 became a triple Commonwealth Games champion.Earlier this year, Laugher and Goodfellow won gold in the FINA World Cup 3m synchronised dive, an event used as a test for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

