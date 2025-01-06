Darts world champion Luke Littler with the Sid Waddell Trophy. Picture by Taylor Lanning/PDC

Darts sensation and new world champion Luke Littler will toe the oche twice in three weeks in Yorkshire this spring.

Littler and world number one Luke Humphries are the two outstanding names in the line up for darts’ 2025 BetMGM Premier League, which includes May dates in Leeds and Sheffield. Littler, aged 17, is the reigning Premier League champion - hitting a nine-dart finish against Humphries in the final - and lifted the World Darts Championship title by crushing Michael van Gerwen in last Friday’s decider at Alexandra Palace in north London.

Eight players will take part in 17 weeks of Thursday night Premier League action from February until May, with Van Gerwen, Rob Cross, Stephen Bunting, Gerwyn Price, Chris Dobey and Nathan Aspinall completing a star-studded line-up. “We are really excited by this year's line-up,” Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) chief executive Matt Porter said. “All eight players have pedigree on the biggest stage, and fresh from some brilliant performances at the World Darts Championship we’re looking forward to 17 brilliant weeks of competition.”

The Premier League sees the eight stars contesting 16 mini-events during the season, with each league night comprising quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final over the best of 11 legs. Points awarded each night form the league table, from which the top four will progress to play-offs at the O2 in London on Thursday, May 29.

Luke Littler celebrates during darts' world final against Michael van Gerwen. Picture by Taylor Lanning/PDC.

The full list of dates is: SSE Arena, Belfast, February 6; OVO Hydro, Glasgow, February 13; 3Arena, Dublin, February 20; Westpoint Exeter, February 27; Brighton Centre, March 6; Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, March 13; Utilita Arena, Cardiff - March 20; Utilita Arena, Newcastle, March 27; Uber Arena, Berlin, April 3; AO Arena, Manchester, April 10; Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam, April 17; M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, April 24; Utilita Arena, Birmingham, May 1; First Direct Arena, Leeds, May 8; P&J Live, Aberdeen, May 15; Utilita Arena, Sheffield, May 22; The O2, London, May 29.