What Leeds Knights’ Bobby Streetly, Ethan Hehir and Archie Hazeldine had to say after signing up for 2021-22 NIHL National season

Bobby Streetly, in action for Leeds Chiefs against Swindon Wildcats in November 2019. Picture courtesy of gw-images.com

There may be another back-up netminder to work with No 1 Sam Gospel and No 2 Harrison Walker in the coming weeks but, for now, head coach is settled on his nine forwards and seven defencemen moving forwards – opting against bringing in any imports.

Here. the latest three signings all have their say on signing up for the 2021-22 season ...

Bobby Streetly, 27, defenceman: “I’m ecstatic to be back at Leeds. I don’t really see myself wanting to play anywhere else, so I want to give it the best shot I possibly can. Dave Whistle’s cv speaks for itself. He’s coached in some of the best leagues in the world and to be coached by somebody who has done that is only going to be beneficial to all of us.

Ethan Hehir, in action for Leeds Chiefs against Sheffield Steeldogs at Elland Road Arena in January 2019. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“We are a fast team – completely different to last time around. It’s going to be hard work for other teams to skate with us with the speed we have got. We’ve added in every single department and we’ve still got Sam Gospel in net - it’s an exciting time.”

Ethan Hehir, 20, forward/winger: “Being in at the Leeds project from the start, I’m happy to be back in Leeds. The team is looking very good this year, I think.

“It’s quite a young team, but I like that. We’ve got a lot of speed but there are some knowledgable guys in there too, like Sammy Zajac – it’s great that he has returned – he adds the experience we need, as does Matty Davies. That helps the younger guys out massively – it’s a good combination.”

Archie Hazeldine, 17, defenceman: “The training sessions have been good, hard, fast sessions with quick drills. I’ve noticed the difference in training with that level of player that they have in Leeds. It’s another big step up for me, but one I’m hoping I can cope with. It’s a big challenge, but it’s the kind of challenge you need to take on in order to further your career.”

Defenceman Archis Hazeldine. Picture courtesy of Nottingham IHC.