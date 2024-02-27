Wetherby Sports Club gets ahead with Solar PV System

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds City Council & the Community Committee generously awarded Grange Park a £12,500 grant for the scheme thanks to Councilors Norma Harrington and Penny Stables and particular thanks go to Councilor Alan Lamb.

After a number of unsuccessful Grant Applications, Councilor Lamb made the club aware of this stream of funding and was extremely supportive throughout the process.

It is a hugely exciting time for Grange Park with Kirk Deighton Juniors & Wetherby RUFC bringing the benefits of sport to a wide range of the local young population, the launch of Wetherby Padel Club and the Wetherby Beer Festival becoming a firm fixture in the calendar. These were key factors in the award of the Grant. Councilor Lamb said

“The volunteers that run our sports clubs, such as Grange Park, do an amazing job. When they approached me to try and help find the funds to complete the solar PV project I was delighted to be able to help. This is an innovative and vital scheme that will help the club’s sustainability, both environmentally and financially.”

The system will deliver over 25 per cent of the overall power requirement of Grange Park for an expected 30-year lifetime. The Grant also allowed for a cutting edge system to be installed by Local Renewable Services.