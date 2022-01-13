Watch: Leeds Rhinos Netball in training ahead of new Vitality Superleague season

New head coach Tracey Robinson succeeded Dan Ryan earlier this month as the Rhinos look to build on their fourth-place finish and play-off qualification in British netball elite tier last season.

Robinson’s players will play their home games in three venues in 2022; Sheffield’s English Institute of Sport, the Allam Sports Centre in Hull and first direct Arena in Leeds.

Rhinos begin their season against Loughborough Lightning on Sunday, February 6, at the neutral site of Birmingham with their first home game to be played at the EIS in Sheffield on Monday, February 14.

Leeds Rhinos Netball training session on January 13, 2022. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Video by Bruce Rollinson