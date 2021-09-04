WATCH Leeds Knights in training ahead of pre-season opening weekend against Swindown Wildcats
Leeds KNIGHTS begin their pre-season preparations in earnest on Saturday when they travel to Wiltshire for the first of two back-to-back games against Swindon Wildcats.
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 8:51 am
Updated
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 11:03 am
Dave Whistle’s team will then play host themselves when they host the same opponents at Elland Road Ice Arena on Sunday. Face-off is at 5.15pm and tickets are available HERE
We were able to watch the Knights finalise their preparations for the franchise’s first-ever two games at Planet Ice Leeds on Thursday night. Watch the video to see how they were put their paces.