WATCH Leeds Knights in training ahead of pre-season opening weekend against Swindown Wildcats

Leeds KNIGHTS begin their pre-season preparations in earnest on Saturday when they travel to Wiltshire for the first of two back-to-back games against Swindon Wildcats.

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 8:51 am
Updated Saturday, 4th September 2021, 11:03 am

Dave Whistle’s team will then play host themselves when they host the same opponents at Elland Road Ice Arena on Sunday. Face-off is at 5.15pm and tickets are available HERE

We were able to watch the Knights finalise their preparations for the franchise’s first-ever two games at Planet Ice Leeds on Thursday night. Watch the video to see how they were put their paces.

Dave Whistle with his players in practice at Elland Road earlier this week.