Wakefield Squash Club crowns five champions

Wakefield Squash Club celebrated its annual Club Championships, with number two seed, Robbie Williamson, claiming the coveted title.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Championship, which spanned over a month, brought together some of the city’s best players, with over 70 matches played across five categories.

In a dramatic final, Robbie Williamson (aged 31) claimed 3-2 victory over top seed Eddie McGuire. The match featured an incredible performance with fast-paced rallies and top sportsmanship from both players. The win marks the second time Williamson has been etched onto the championship trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Club Championships also showcased talent across all age groups:

Wakefield Squash Club Championships - Robbie Williamson (winner), Dan Colville (Duftons representative), Paul Ramsdale (Club Chairman)

England Squash’s Rising Star James Swinden claimed the Under 14s title for the fourth time, delivering a confident 3-0 victory against Michael McGuire

Sarah Percy won the Ladies Final, delivering a commanding 3-0 win over Vicky Johnson.

Andy Wood retained his title in the Vets (Over 45s) category with a decisive win over Stephen Hainsworth.

In the Super Vets (Over 55s), Tony Kaye edged out Craig Eardley in a close 3-2 battle, continuing his remarkable run spanning four years.

Club Chairman, Paul Ramsdale at Wakefield Squash Club, said, “This year’s championships have showcased the incredible talent within our squash community. From our juniors to our veterans, every player brought remarkable energy, skill and a genuine passion for the game.

“We had a great turnout for the final’s night, with players, families and supporters all coming together for a thrilling display of skill, sportsmanship and community spirit. We’d like to congratulate all our 2025 champions, and a heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated or supported the event to make this year’s Club Championships a huge success.”

Wakefield Squash Club Championship was supported by headline sponsor Duftons, the largest independent plumbing and heating merchant in the north of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wakefield Squash Club Championships is a flagship event in the club’s calendar. Part of Wakefield Sports & Social Club, Wakefield Squash Club is open for public use, offering a welcoming space for players of all ages and abilities to meet, play and connect through the sport of squash.

For more information about Wakefield Squash Club, including membership, please visit: https://www.wakefieldsquashclub.com/