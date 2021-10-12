Vitality Superleague: Why Brie Grierson had no hesitation in rejoining Leeds Rhinos

Brie Grierson says it was an 'easy' decision to rejoin Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images.

Continuing a busy period of signings, Grierson has committed for the 2022 season when she will look to build on a maiden term which saw her appear in all 20 games, as well as both matches in Finals Weekend.

The former Harrogate Ladies pupil signed for the Rhinos last year, returning to the city where she started her career with Yorkshire Jets.

An experienced attacker, who can play wing and goal attack, she made a big impression on the competition in 2021 and was selected for the Roses Futures programme.

Leeds Rhinos Netball's Franchise Director, Dan Busfield. Picture: Tony Johnson/JPIMedia.

She has also played Superleague netball for London Pulse, Northumbria and Loughborough Lightning.

Grierson said: “It was an easy decision for me to stay at the Rhinos; I loved every single second of last year so I couldn’t wait to put pen to paper. We had such an amazing bond and I have missed everybody in the off season and am so excited to get back with everyone.

“I developed massively last year, I think the coaching and the environment kept pushing me every day, so I felt I massively improved.

“The thing I am most looking forward to is playing in front of a Yorkshire crowd again, having a home venue and fans and getting to meet everyone.”

Dan Busfield, Leeds Rhinos Netball’s Franchise Director, said: “Brie was a star for the Rhinos last season and we were all so pleased to see her called into the Roses programme.

“She made the wing attack position her own and her skill and flair in attack were some of the reasons that made our team so exciting to watch. I am sure there are big things to come for her in 2022.

“She was part of the leadership team last season and thrived in that role. Brie is a proud Yorkshire woman and representing this team means so much to her.