Video - Sam Gospel happy with progress being made by Leeds Chiefs

The 3-2 victory at Ice Sheffield on Friday night - inspired in large part by a man-of-the-match performance by the 25-year-old goalie - may have only been the Chiefs' second of the season, but it came at a crucial time, drawing them level on points with Milton Keynes Lightning ahead of Sunday's meeting between the two teams.

Given the Chiefs' went down 3-1 to the Steeldogs at the same venue on the opening night of the season, Friday's victory shows a clear improvement from Sam Zajac's team, with the two sides scheduled to meet again next Sunday in Blackburn.

That game will be one of at least four 'home' matches scheduled for the Chiefs that will need to be played elsewhere given the continued wait for completion of the team's Elland Road rink.

Leeds Chiefs' netminder Sam Gospel. Picture courtesy of Steve Brodie.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That situation has left the Chiefs with limited ice time in between weekends, with just one practise session per week possible over the Pennines in Blackburn.

But Gospel said such adversity had only brought the players assembled by player-coach Zajac in the summer closer together.

"I’m probably the most southern-based guy in the room but we became a really tight-knit group very quickly," "The circumstances that we found ourselves in has bonded us quicker, we are working together, working hard - it’s a good group to be a part of.

"We’re making good progress. We work really hard in the time that we do get on the ice and it was really nice to go back to Ice Sheffield and put something together.

KEEP IT OUT: Sam Gospel defends the Leeds Chiefs' goal under pressure from Sheffield Steeldogs' Ashley Calvert on Friday night. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"But, yes, we are a lot fitter now and there is a lot more chemistry and cohesion - we’re all chipping in and buying in."

On his performance on Friday against the Steeldogs - which saw him turn away 54 of 56 shots on goal - Gospel was quick to try and share the responsbility for what was, in parts, a backs-to-the-wall win.

"It’s always nice when you can get into a groove and make things happen," added Gospel. "It is a team effort, the boys have all bought in, there were plenty of blocked shots and they helped me out, so it is nice when that happens. I thoroughly enjoyed that game, it was a lot of fun."

Gospel said Friday night's win was another small step for the Chiefs in their bid to make themselves a genuine play-off contender in their first-ever season.