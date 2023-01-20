​The Knights were the final opponents for Davies, who made himself a fans’ favourite in Leeds for his efforts during the debut season for the team in 2021-22.

Davies headed back east after his one season at Elland Road, to take on a leading role in the formation of Hull Seahawks as they – along with Bristol Pitbulls – helped NIHL National expand to 11 teams for the 2022-23 campaign.

TOP MAN: Leeds Knights' head coach Ryan Aldridge (right) embraces Hull Seahawks' coach Matty Davies following Wednesday night's NIHL National clash between their two teams. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

It has been a struggle for Davies and his team, denied import forwards Andrej Themar and Emil Svec for the first two months of the season over visa issues and having to deal with a raft of injuries and, at times, suspensions.

They were a distant second best at Hull Ice Arena as Leeds eased to a 7-2 win which took them back to the top of the standings and snapped a two-game losing streak.

After seeing his team ensure Davies bowed out from playing on a losing note, Aldridge who first worked with the 32-year-old at Swindon Wildcats – was quick to pay tribute.

“It’s been an unbelievable career for him,” said Aldridge. “He has been a phenomenal player. The way he competes, the way he battles, the leagues he’s played in – the points he has got for somebody of his height is unbelievable.

IMPRESSIVE: New import forward Jake Witkowski impressed on his Leeds Knights' debut in Wednesday night's 7-2 win against Hull Seahawks. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

“You could see on Wednesday he still has that hunger. He can see the game differently to a lot of players at this level and you saw that on the power play - with him behind the net, they are dangerous.

“He can still play in that sense but when he skates, his stride looks painful and, unfortunately for him, he has just had to make the smart decision for him and his family and his future.”

Another player who Aldridge was impressed with was Knights’ debutant Jake Wikowski, who weighed in with a couple of assists in his first game and almost came close to scoring late on.

“He looked good out there,” said Aldridge of a player who had only landed in the UK on Monday afternoon. “He sees the ice really well, he got a couple of assists in the first period and nearly scored towards the end of the game - he could have had a couple perhaps, looking back.