KICKING KING: Leeds Tykes Charlie Venables kicked a late winning penalty. Picture: Simon Hulme.

The reliable centre kicked all five of his penalties and a conversion to help the Yorkshire side take a victory which could prove crucial to their hopes of climbing the table.

He slotted over his first penalty in the opening minute, and after it had been matched by the hosts’ stand-off Fred Gabbitass, Leeds’ full-back Andrew Lawson touched down with Venables again on target to make it 10-3 to the Tykes.

However, converted tries from winger Marcus Kershaw and hooker Nathan Morris gave Blackheath a 15-10 lead at half time.

Venables and Gabbitass traded penalties early in the second half to take the score to 18-13, but it was the Leeds kicker who proved the most consistent, adding three more penalties including the late kick which gave his side the win.

Hull gave their promotion hopes a massive boost with a 20-17 victory over rivals Rotherham Titans in National Two (North).

A try in the last two minutes from right winger Mike Adlard gave Hull the lead and they held out for a win which leaves them top of the table and drops Rotherham down from second to fourth.

Full-back Reece Dean drew first blood with a try on 20 minutes, and Hull were also handed a penalty try on the half hour to lead 12-0 at the break.

Stand-off Simon Humberstone kicked a penalty to extend their lead to 15-0, but the Titans hit back with a 49th minute penalty from full-back Matt Minogue, who also converted a 57th minute try from replacement Tomos Richardson.

Rotherham were given a penalty try on 69 minutes which put them ahead at 17-15, but Adlard’s late try proved enough for Hull to claim the vital victory.

Elsewhere, Hull Ionians ran in eight tries on their way to a 52-5 victory over Bournville.

Wing forward Heelas scored two, while the others came from No 8 George Mewburn, scrum-half Sam Pocklington, second row Joseph Makin, centre Josh Britton, hooker Ben Stephenson and winger Sam Wilson.

Full-back Lewis Minikin was on target with six of the conversions.

Sheffield Tigers leap-frogged Loughborough Students with a 20-12 victory over their rivals at Dore Moor.

Full-back Mellor scored early on for the hosts, and centre Jamie Broadley also touched down in a first half which included a conversion and penalty from winger Davidson.

Loughborough got off the mark with an unconverted try on 55 minutes, but Tigers remained in control with Broadley adding a second try on the hour mark.

The students scored a converted try with ten minutes left, but it wasn’t enough to take the win.

Wharfedale ran in four tries to secure a bonus point at Stourbridge, but they still lost out 60-27.

Prop Matthew Beesley scored their only try on the first half, with Will Davidson kicking a conversion and penalty for Wharfedale as the first half ended 41-10.

They hit back in the second half with centre Harry Bullough, winger Oscar Canny and second row Rhys Green adding tries, but it wasn’t enough to challenge Stourbridge who scored ten tries.

Tries from Harrogate winger Ben Raubitschek and sub Declan Thompson were both converted by full-back Rory MacNab, but it wasn’t enough as they lost out 34-14 to hosts Chester.

Huddersfield also suffered defeat, with hosts Tynedale running out 53-19 winners.