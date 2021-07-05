Trainer Hughie Morrison targets Royal Ascot winner Quickthorn at York’s Silver Cup

Having just the sixth run of his career the four-year-old justified 7-2 favouritism in the Duke of Edinburgh Handicap.

Now rated 103, Morrison hopes he has a new stable star on his hands.

“As long as we don’t have any issues I think he’s a proper horse,” he said.

“If you watch him go up the gallops like I do most mornings, he has the most wonderful stride on him. You could imagine him hopping over Becher’s Brook and going round Badminton or Burghley – he’s one of those types.

“We’d like to run him on better ground so he might go to York for the Group Three over a mile and six furlongs.

“I think a little bit of cut helps because he’s strong and it doesn’t stop him.”

When asked if one day Quickthorn might go hurdling like stablemate Not So Sleepy Morrison said with a smile: “I think we’ll probably keep him to the Flat!”

Another horse which could be heading to York later in the season is impressive Coral-Eclipse winner St Mark’s Basilica. The French Derby winner ensured a race that was light on numbers did not lack for star power as he put up a hugely impressive display to beat top-class older horses Addeybb and Mishriff at Sandown.

Just four horses went to post in the 10-furlong feature, but the race provided an electric performance with St Mark’s Basilica turning on the afterburners in the final furlong to give trainer Aidan O’Brien a joint-record sixth Eclipse triumph.

Asked about targets, the Ballydoyle trainer said: “The lads (Coolmore owners) will decide what they want to do, obviously he’d have options of maybe going to York (Juddmonte International) or Leopardstown (Irish Champion Stakes).”

Broome rounded out a fine weekend for the O’Brien team when registering his first Group One success in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud at the French venue on Sunday.