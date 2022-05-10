Tracey Robinson to leave Leeds Rhinos Netball at end of season over Visa

Australian Robinson, the former Malaysia head coach, will stand down after the current season which ends in three games time, unless Rhinos can force their way into the top four to prolong their season in the play-offs.

Robinson joined Rhinos in December on a one-year contract for the current Vitality Superleague season, but due to Home Office and England Netball requirements that have recently been clarified, Robinson’s Visa only allows her to work in the UK for the 2022 season.

Dan Busfield, franchise director for Rhinos Netball, said: “We want to thank Tracey for her work with the club this year.

Tracey Robinson, Leeds Rhinos Netball head coach is to leave at the end of the season ( Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“Tracey only arrived five weeks before the start of the season and quickly got to work with a new squad to get them ready for the start of the Superleague season.

“She has been a pleasure to work with and has always shown enthusiasm and commitment to help develop our squad and franchise.

“Tracey has also supported our pathway coaches and the broader netball community in Yorkshire. Her wealth of experience across all aspects of the game has been hugely valuable for us and her insights and recommendations for how to grow our young franchise will be important for our long-term future.

“She leaves with our sincere thanks and best wishes.”

Leeds Rhinos head coach Tracey Robinson during the game was Wasps at Leeds Arena (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The club will now begin the recruitment process for Robinson’s successor.