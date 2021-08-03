Tokyo Olympics: Harrogate’s Jack Laugher dives in for bronze
Great Britain’s Jack Laugher bagged the third Olympic medal of his diving career with bronze in the men’s 3m springboard final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
The 26-year-old from Harrogate won gold and silver at Rio 2016 and he completed the set here, claiming a place on the podium as Xie Siyi took top spot, with Chinese compatriot Wang Zongyuan finishing runner-up.
It was a consistent display from Laugher, who did not drop below 81 points in his six dives with a best of 96.9 from his forward four-and-a-half somersaults tuck.
Fellow Briton James Heatly qualified in fourth place but was unable to recover from a disappointing first dive in the 12-strong final and finished ninth. The 26-year-old Laugher, along with Chris Mears, became Britain’s first diving Olympic champions by winning a gold medal in the men’s synchronised 3m springboard event at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.
A week later, City of Leeds diver Laugher won a silver in the men’s individual 3m springboard, becoming the first British diver to win multiple Olympic diving medals at the same Games.