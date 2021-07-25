Tokyo Olympics: Agony for Pontefract’s Max Litchfield after another fourth-place finish

SO CLOSE: Pontefract's Max Litchfield on his way to fionishing fourth in the Men's 400m Individual Medley final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Five years ago, there was some consolation in the fact that the Pontefract swimmer was a fresh-faced 21-year-old in his maiden Olympics.

Here in Tokyo in the 400m individual medley, the first swimming final of the competition, it was harder to draw the positives. Just 21 hundredths separated him from the bronze medal.

In the immediate aftermath Litchfield struggled to hold back the emotions, admitting it was tougher second time around.

FAST TIME: Pontefract's Max Litchfield in action in the Men's 400m Individual Medley heats at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Saturday. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

“It is gutting,” he admitted. “So close but so far. I have done everything I can these last five years, just not quite enough.

“It is what it is. We will go back and look at what we can do better.

“I don’t think there was too much wrong.”

What will be more galling for Litchfield is that his heat time of 4:10.20, only good enough for eighth-fastest qualifier, would have won him silver.

That is an indication of just how demanding the 400m medley is. Doing it twice in such a short space of time – the heats were on Saturday evening, the final first up the following morning – is a huge ask.

American favourite Chase Kalisz pulled clear on the backstroke leg and never looked back, but behind him, the race for the silver and bronze was intense.

Litchfield looked like he might get one with 10 metres to go, but in the end, he had nothing left.

The 25-year-old could potentially feature in Britain’s 4x200m freestyle relay, a genuine medal prospect, but also a highly competitive team.

And as hard as it was to see his Olympic hopes dashed in this manner, Litchfield knows that he must turn his focus to the relay.

He added: “Maybe I’ll do the 4x200m but it will depend on the team – hopefully, the guys can go in there and smash it in the heats. We will see. I must go back and focus as if I am doing that. If not, I’m done.”