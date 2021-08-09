The opening ceremony starts in two weeks' time in Tokyo. Photo: Getty Images

The opening ceremony for this year's Paralympics is set to take place on Sunday 24th August at 2pm, with sports kicking off the next day.

First up on Monday is cycling, goalball and swimming, with a mix of past Olympians and new additions to Team GB.

It was announced earlier this year that gold medallists Bethany Firth, Ellie Simmonds and Stephanie Millward are entering the pool once again this year after their success at Rio in 2016.

This year marks both Simmonds and Millward's fourth Paralympics appearance.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Games and the full listing of sports.

Where can I watch the Games?

The Paralympics will be shown live on Channel 4 with round-the-clock streaming of the Games available on More 4.

Streaming starts at the opening ceremony on Sunday 24th August, and ends on Sunday 5th September.

Find out more about Channel 4's coverage on their new online channel, Parasport.

What sports are being played and when do they start?

Here's a list of each event taking place at this year's Paralympics and what day they start.

Archery

Friday 27th August

Athletics

Friday 27th August

Badminton

Wednesday 1st September

Boccia

Saturday 28th August

Canoe sprint

Thursday 2nd September

Cycling road

Tuesday 31st August

Cycling track

Wednesday 25th August

Equestrian

Thursday 26th August

Football five-a-side

Sunday 29th August

Goalball

Wednesday 25th August

Judo

Friday 27th August

Powerlifting

Thursday 26th August

Rowing

Friday 27th August

Shooting

Monday 30th August

Sitting volleyball

Friday 27th August

Swimming

Wednesday 25th August

Table tennis

Wednesday 25th August

Taekwondo

Thursday 2nd September

Triathlon

Saturday 28th August

Wheelchair basketball

Wednesday 25th August

Wheelchair fencing

Wednesday 25th August

Wheelchair rugby

Wednesday 25th August

Wheelchair tennis

Friday 27th August