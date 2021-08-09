Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: when does it start, how to watch and the full events schedule
With the Olympics now over, it's now time for the Paralympics to take centre stage in just two weeks' time.
The opening ceremony for this year's Paralympics is set to take place on Sunday 24th August at 2pm, with sports kicking off the next day.
First up on Monday is cycling, goalball and swimming, with a mix of past Olympians and new additions to Team GB.
It was announced earlier this year that gold medallists Bethany Firth, Ellie Simmonds and Stephanie Millward are entering the pool once again this year after their success at Rio in 2016.
This year marks both Simmonds and Millward's fourth Paralympics appearance.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Games and the full listing of sports.
Where can I watch the Games?
The Paralympics will be shown live on Channel 4 with round-the-clock streaming of the Games available on More 4.
Streaming starts at the opening ceremony on Sunday 24th August, and ends on Sunday 5th September.
Find out more about Channel 4's coverage on their new online channel, Parasport.
What sports are being played and when do they start?
Here's a list of each event taking place at this year's Paralympics and what day they start.
Archery
Friday 27th August
Athletics
Friday 27th August
Badminton
Wednesday 1st September
Boccia
Saturday 28th August
Canoe sprint
Thursday 2nd September
Cycling road
Tuesday 31st August
Cycling track
Wednesday 25th August
Equestrian
Thursday 26th August
Football five-a-side
Sunday 29th August
Goalball
Wednesday 25th August
Judo
Friday 27th August
Powerlifting
Thursday 26th August
Rowing
Friday 27th August
Shooting
Monday 30th August
Sitting volleyball
Friday 27th August
Swimming
Wednesday 25th August
Table tennis
Wednesday 25th August
Taekwondo
Thursday 2nd September
Triathlon
Saturday 28th August
Wheelchair basketball
Wednesday 25th August
Wheelchair fencing
Wednesday 25th August
Wheelchair rugby
Wednesday 25th August
Wheelchair tennis
Friday 27th August
