The force is strong in Bradford as Lister Park parkrunners celebrate Star Wars Day

The force is strong in Bradford as Lister Park parkrun celebrated Star Wars Day last Saturday, with lots of participants getting dressed up. Runners, walkers, joggers and volunteers celebrated the day by getting dressed up as their favourite characters for the 5km event.

Jon Harris, co-Event Director at Lister Park and Darth Vader, Supreme Commander of the Imperial Forces last Saturday, explained: “The idea of a Star Wars themed parkrun came about when Lee Halliday, one of the core team, part of the communications team and events committee member realised at some point last year that May the fourth would fall on a Saturday this year.

“He remembers fondly going to see Star Wars (the original one) when it came out at the old Cinecenter in Bradford and the prospect of celebrating that cinematic masterpiece this year was too good an opportunity to miss.

“Parkrun is inclusive, is open to everyone, and is about getting outside, getting healthy and meeting people.

The force is strong in Bradford

“Not everyone wants to dress up, many just want to turn up and take part, which is absolutely fine, but we like to liven up the events sometimes by offering something more.

“The events team have made this morning very special for Star Wars fans and have put a smile on everyone’s face.

“What better way to start a Saturday then watching a Mandalorian struggle up the hill, before being pipped at the line by Chewbacca?”

parkrun’s mission is to transform health and happiness by empowering people to come together, to be active and to be social outdoors in their community.

As a charity they have a community of over nine million registered ‘parkrunners’ and 300,000 people take part in parkrun every week.

Harris went on to explain: “Lister Park parkrun offers something unique and it is widely acknowledged as one the most diverse and welcoming parkruns in the country.

“We are lucky to be based in a beautiful Victorian park, close to the centre of the city, where we have wide, smooth paths – terrain suitable for all runners, walkers or push chairs.

“We have our ‘Teeny Tiny Hill’, which becomes increasingly less tiny by the third lap, and we have a stunning finish – in the garden in front of the magnificent Cartwright Hall art gallery.”

parkrun is a valuable and essential public health initiative, and they want to grow to half a million participants over the 5 years, including their volunteer base. Harris commented: “Something else that makes it special is the dedicated team of volunteers, who arrive early every week, in all weathers to prepare the course for the 400 or so participants.

“The hard work of this team, and of the volunteers at the other parkruns in the Bradford district has recently been acknowledged with a nomination in the Outstanding Contribution – Volunteer category at the Bradford Sports Awards and some of the team will be attending the ceremony on May 17th.”