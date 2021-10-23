Swindon Wildcats v Leeds Knights – Team news, previous meetings, players to watch, how to watch online

WE'LL MEET AGAIN: Leeds Knights forward Adam Barnes closes in on Swindon Wildcats goalie Renny Marr during a pre-season meeting between the two at the Link Centre. Picture courtesy of Kat Medcroft/Wildcats Media.

The Knights will be looking to maintain their 100 per cent start to the season, while today’s hosts will be keen to avenge a heavy 7-3 defeat at the hands of the Knights in the Autumn Cup at the start of this month.

Here are a few things to make note of ahead of today’s game, which faces off at 6.30pm.

When? Today – Link Centre, Swindon, 6.30pm; Tomorrow – Elland Road Ice Arena, Leeds, 5.15pm.

Webcast? Swindon will be streaming the game live for £10. To buy an online ticket for the game go HERE

The last time: Friday, Sep 24 – Swindon 3 Leeds 7 (Autumn Cup - Knights scorers: Houston, Brown (2), Barnes, Shudra (2), Davies).

Last five games: Wildcats: LWWLW; Knights: WLLWW.

Top scorers: Wildcats – Aaron Nell - 6+10, Tomasz Malasinski 5+10, Chris Jones 3+8, Sam Bullas 1+8, Balint Pakozdi 4+6, Emil Svec (CZE) 8+1; Knights – Kieran Brown 13+11, Brandon Whistle 14+10, Cole Shudra 7+11, Adam Barnes 4+9, Matty Davies 4+8.

Leeds Knights defenceman Jordan Griffin won't be fit to face Swindon Wildcats Picture: Andy Bourke/Podium Prints

Goaltending: Wildcats – Renny Marr: Save percentage: 87.03%, GAA: 3.5, Shots Agst: 216; Goals Agst: 28; Knights – Gospel: SP: 93.2%, GAA: 2.66, SA: 352, GA: 24

Team news: Dave Whistle will be without defenceman Jordan Griffin once again, the 19-year-old out for a second weekend with an unspecified injury.

Two-way forward Cole Shudra is also missing as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury sustained in Sunday’s 5-3 win in Peterborough Phantoms. Another key loss will be captain Sam Zajac, who has work commitments.

With all three back-up goaltending options tied up with their own clubs, Whistle has moved to bring in Niks Trapans to support No 1 Sam Gospel against the Wildcats.

The 24-year-old Latvian-born netminder has come through the British junior system, playing the majority of his senior hockey with Blackburn Hawks.