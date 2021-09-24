Swindon Wildcats 3 Leeds Knights 7 - Kieran Brown leads way as Knights hit seventh heaven again

TOP MAN: Leeds Knights' Kieran Brown led the way in Swindon, scoring two goals and posting four assists in the 7-3 NIHL Autumn Cup clash. Picture: Andy Bourke

Kieran Brown was the leading light for the visitors, posting four assists in addition to his two goals on a night when the speed and creative talent of Dave Whistle’s team ultimately proved too much for the hosts.

It was a largely clinical performance from the visitors, who went ahead on the powerplay at 4.22. Sam Zajac worked the puck out to the right for Brown, who fired first time into Renny Marr, only for the puck to rebound to Lewis Houston.

Brown then got on the scoresheet himself when tipping in Zajac’s shot past an unsighted Marr at 17.07.

Leeds Knights' Adam Barnes scored twice in Swindon to ensure his line with Kieran Brown and Lewis Houston enjoyed the most productive night, scoring five of the visitors' seven goals. Picture: Andy Bourke

Just over five minutes into the second, Brown then won the puck on the boards before breaking free to fire past Marr at his near post.

A shell-shocked Wildcats then fell four goals behind when Brown helped set up Adam Barnes at 32.54.

Swindon then began to claw back some zone time, although they were finding Leeds netminder Sam Gospel in a miserly mood. But having already produced a string of impressive saves, he was finally beaten when Swindon player-coach Aaron Nell found himself free with room out in front.

Cole Shudra quickly restored the visitors’ four-goal advantage, however, when he robbed Chris Jones before back-handing past Marr at 38.12.

Lewis Houston impressed all night for Leeds Knights at Swindon Wildcats, scoring a goal and an assist in the 7-3 win. Picture: Andy Bourke.

The hosts refused to go away, though, and again gave themselves hope when Jones was quickest to react to a loose puck in front to make it 5-2.

That hope was heightened when they reduced the deficit to two goals with just under 13 minutes remaining, Emil Svec pressuring Ross Kennedy on the boards before sprinting clear to fire past Gospel.

But Leeds maintained their composure and continued to work openings for themselves, Houston feeding Brown who cut in from the left to find an unmarked Barnes to fire past Marr at 50.10.