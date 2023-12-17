Swindon Wildcats 2 Leeds Knights 3 (OT): Jordan Buesa in at the double to ruin hosts' homecoming
Having been without home ice due to flooding back in September, the Wildcats made their return on Saturday night after an extensive refurbishment.
On Saturday night, in the first of a home double-header, they hammered visitors Sheffield Steeldogs 8-2 and, with less than three minutes gone of their clash with the Knights 24 hours later, they probably thought another two points were on the way when they went 1-0 ahead through Tomasz Malasinski.
But Leeds are not genuine contenders to retain their NIHL National crown for nothing and dug deep to get themselves back into the game through a Jordan Buesa power play strike at 13.27, aided by the returning Kieran Brown - who missed last weekend through injury - and Matt Haywood.
It was Malasinski who got on the scoresheet for a second time just after the halfway point when he slotted past Sam Gospel after being awarded a penalty shot.
Just over five minutes later, however, the Knights - boosted by the addition of forward Innes Gallacher on a two-way deal from Widnes before face-off - were level once more, Mac Howlett once again proving a key figure when he blasted home at 35.49.
That was how it stayed through until the end of regulation, but the Knights quickly found themselves on the penalty kill in overtime after Bailey Conger was sent to the box on an interference call.
But they rode out the penalty and it was left to Buesa to step up once again - much like he did the previous weekend when he scored a hat-trick against Telford Tigers - the Scottish forward blasting home the winning goal after a set-up from Brown.