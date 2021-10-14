South African goal shooter Sigi Burger signs for Leeds Rhinos Netball

LEEDS BOUND: Leeds Rhinos Netball's new signing Sigi Burger in action for London Pulse. Picture: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images.

Burger, 25, began her career in the UK with Surrey Storm in 2018 where she was a crowd favourite and won the player-of-the-year award in her second season.

After two years at Storm, the 6ft 2ins player moved to London Pulse ahead of the 2020 season and made an instant impression for her new club with 124 goals from 127 shots before the season was suspended.

When the competition resumed in 2021 she was a regular for the side, making 16 appearances and scoring 281 goals.

FULL STRETCH: Sigi Burger, right, challenges Alima Priest of Surrey Storm. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

After captaining the South African Under-21s against England in 2017 she was tipped to captain the Baby Proteas for the World Youth Cup before suffering an ACL injury.

She made her senior debut aged 20 against Wales in 2016 and then went on to represent her country in the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2019 World Cup and now has 28 caps.

“I am excited to be joining the Rhinos and for the new challenge and the chance to experience a different culture and environment,” said Burger.

“I played against the Rhinos last season and what I loved was they were such a team on and off the court which is something that really stood out for me and one of the main reasons I wanted to join.

“I think being part of a full-time programme is definitely something that I need in my netball so I can fully commit myself and dedicate these next 10 months into my netball. I know it’s going to be a lot of hard work but I love a challenge.”

Rhinos assistant coach Maggie Birkinshaw added: “Sigi is an exciting addition to our squad and I can’t wait to start working with her. She has proven herself in Superleague and on the international scene and at still just 25 there is plenty more to come from her.

“She is one of the most consistent shooters in the competition and is calm and composed, which are the qualities you want from your shooter.

“I am sure the Yorkshire netball public are going to love watching her for the Rhinos in 2022.”

In the off-season Burger travelled home back home to Bredasdorp and is currently on international duty in the Republic of Ireland and will join up with the Rhinos to play her first game in the upcoming Fast5 tournament at the Copper Box on October 30.