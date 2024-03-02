Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It makes them a more dangerous proposition, according to Knights’ head coach, Ryan Aldridge.

The Knights head to Dumfries having enjoyed mixed fortunes on their previous visits there this season, a 7-3 win in October followed by a 4-3 defeat after a shoot-out in mid-January.

Martin Grubb’s (pictured) team prepare to welcome the league leaders having seen their form take something of a dip in recent weeks, a 5-3 home defeat to play-off chasing rivals Raiders and a 5-4 loss on the road at Hull Seahawks last weekend leaving them with just one win in seven.

WE MEET AGAIN: Leeds Knights make a final visit of the regular season to Solway Sharks on Saturday night. Picture: Steve Cunningham/Knights Media.

It leaves them in ninth spot, level on points with Bees IHC, but having played a game more. Raiders sit seventh, two points better off.

“They are fighting for one of the last two play-off spots so every point matters to them,” said Aldridge, whose team head north of the border looking to extend a six-game winning streak.

“I think they are a dangerous team anyway but the fact they are battling it out with a couple of other teams for those last play-off spots, makes them even more dangerous.”

Aldridge said the Dumfries ice pad, with its small neutral zone, itself offered unique challenges.

TOP GUY: Solway Sharks' head coach, Martin Grubb - who also works as GB Under-20s head coach. Picture courtesy of Ice Hockey UK>

"It makes a massive difference,” added the Leeds coach. “It’s hard to play in, having a neutral zone that small.

"It’s just different to play on. You have more time in the D zone and the O zone but when you’re traveling through the neutral zone it just happens so quick, so it is tough to play in.