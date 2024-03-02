Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Solway Sharks v Leeds Knights - Play-off chasing Sharks expected to offer plenty of bite in Dumfries

SOLWAY SHARKS welcome Leeds Knights embroiled in a three-way fight for two play-off spots.
By Phil Harrison
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 06:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It makes them a more dangerous proposition, according to Knights’ head coach, Ryan Aldridge.

The Knights head to Dumfries having enjoyed mixed fortunes on their previous visits there this season, a 7-3 win in October followed by a 4-3 defeat after a shoot-out in mid-January.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Martin Grubb’s (pictured) team prepare to welcome the league leaders having seen their form take something of a dip in recent weeks, a 5-3 home defeat to play-off chasing rivals Raiders and a 5-4 loss on the road at Hull Seahawks last weekend leaving them with just one win in seven.

Most Popular
WE MEET AGAIN: Leeds Knights make a final visit of the regular season to Solway Sharks on Saturday night. Picture: Steve Cunningham/Knights Media.WE MEET AGAIN: Leeds Knights make a final visit of the regular season to Solway Sharks on Saturday night. Picture: Steve Cunningham/Knights Media.
WE MEET AGAIN: Leeds Knights make a final visit of the regular season to Solway Sharks on Saturday night. Picture: Steve Cunningham/Knights Media.

It leaves them in ninth spot, level on points with Bees IHC, but having played a game more. Raiders sit seventh, two points better off.

“They are fighting for one of the last two play-off spots so every point matters to them,” said Aldridge, whose team head north of the border looking to extend a six-game winning streak.

“I think they are a dangerous team anyway but the fact they are battling it out with a couple of other teams for those last play-off spots, makes them even more dangerous.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aldridge said the Dumfries ice pad, with its small neutral zone, itself offered unique challenges.

TOP GUY: Solway Sharks' head coach, Martin Grubb - who also works as GB Under-20s head coach. Picture courtesy of Ice Hockey UK>TOP GUY: Solway Sharks' head coach, Martin Grubb - who also works as GB Under-20s head coach. Picture courtesy of Ice Hockey UK>
TOP GUY: Solway Sharks' head coach, Martin Grubb - who also works as GB Under-20s head coach. Picture courtesy of Ice Hockey UK>

"It makes a massive difference,” added the Leeds coach. “It’s hard to play in, having a neutral zone that small.

"It’s just different to play on. You have more time in the D zone and the O zone but when you’re traveling through the neutral zone it just happens so quick, so it is tough to play in.

"Until you get out there you don’t realise how hard it can be to play on there.”

Related topics:SharksLeeds KnightsRaidersLeedsDumfries