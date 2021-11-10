Sheffield Steeldogs v Leeds Knights: Greg Wood looking to pile on the misery for derby rivals

CONFIDENT: Sheffield Steeldogs' head coach, Greg Wood. Picture: Peter Best.

With just one loss in their first eight games, the South Yorkshire club have enjoyed a blistering start to the 2021-22 campaign, sitting top of the standings and finishing as top seed in the Autumn Cup group phase, which takes a step further forward tonight when they face Yorkshire rivals Leeds Knights in the first leg of their semi-final.

The tie will ultimately be decided at Elland Road on Friday night but, given recent form, Wood’s team understandably enter the derby showdown as favourites, the Knights having lost their last five games.

Leeds Knights and Sheffield Steeldogs will meet for a second competitive meeting of the season at Ice Sheffield on Wednesday in the first leg of their Autumn Cup semi-final. Picture: Andy Bourke/Podium Prints

A lengthy injury list is the main reason behind the Knights’ current slump, their problems added to with today’s announcement that forward Lewis Houston is heading home to Scotland due to family and work commitments.

But, regardless of Leeds’s ongoing woes, Wood expects his players to be given a serious test of their credentials over two nights – not that he would want it any other way.

“We’d rather have a full-strength Leeds team lining up against us,” said Wood. “There are no excuses then because you want to play against the strongest possible teams, it gives you more satisfaction if you can beat teams who are playing you at full-strength.

Leeds Knights forward Lewis Houston has left the club due to family and work commitments in Scotland. Picture: Andy Bourke/Podium Prints

“You want it to be competitive every single night and you want your teams to fight for their points, their wins.

“But Leeds have still got a lot of offence and on any given night they are as good as anybody else.

“We know we have to be organised and disciplined in everything that we do and if we do that, we stand a good chance of winning.”

The one competitive encounter between the two sides this season came in the group phase of the Autumn Cup last month, the Steeldogs pipping Leeds to the No 1 seeding with a 6-3 win at Ice Sheffield.

Just over two months into the campaign, Wood is pleased with how his team has fared, particularly given the number of new faces he brought in during the summer, but he is hoping for more.