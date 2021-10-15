Sheffield Steeldogs claim Autumn Cup bragging rights over Leeds Knights

Cole Shudra, far right, gets a shot in on Sheffield Steeldogs' netminder Dmitri Zimozdra, while Leeds team-mate Matty Davies tries to distract. Picture courtesy of Peter Best.

But Sheffield Steeldogs clearly had other thoughts, snatching top spot from their Yorkshire rivals with a clinical display and inflicting a second straight defeat on Dave Whistle’s team.

The real business of the NIHL National regular season starts today, but there was clearly plenty at stake at Ice Sheffield last night.

There were only 48 seconds on the clock when Jason Hewitt put the home side ahead but it wasn’t long before the Knights were level, Kieran Brown finding a way past Dmitri Zimozdra at 3.10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Steeldogs' Jonathan Kirk, left, battles on the boards with Leeds Knights forward Adam Barnes. Picture courtesy of Peter Best.

It was in the second period where the contest came alive, the Steeldogs taking the game by the scruff of the neck and establishing a deserved 4-1 lead, Jonathan Kirk netting at 21.37.

Just under five minutes later, fellow defenceman Tim Smith fired through traffic from the left boards and past an unsighted Ben Churchfield, the netminder making his debut in the Knights goal as part of a two-way deal from Sheffield Steelers.

Just when it looked like the Knights would kill a 2+2 high sticks call on Ross Kennedy, Nathan Ripley found space all alone at the back post to roof it past Churchfield at 31.32.

Leeds looked dead and buried but handed themselves a lifeline with just 24 seconds left in the period when good interplay down the left saw Matty Davies play in Brandon Whistle, who showed good hands to lifted over Zimozdra from close range.

Less than three minutes had been played in the third before it was a one-goal game again, Lewis Baldwin driving down the right before playing in Ethan Hehir to tap home at the far post.

Alex Graham, back from North America and returned to the hosts on a two-way deal from the Steelers, almost restored the two-goal lead when he showed outrageous skill to bypass two Knights players, only to lift his shot over Churchfield’s goal.