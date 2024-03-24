Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neither side had much to play for in the first of the two instalments of this particular Yorkshire derby this weekend - serving up what was an entertaining, at times end-to-end encounter at Ice Sheffield.

In the end, it was a familiar tale as recently-crowned league champions Leeds prevailed 5-4 - they have won all five meetings between the two this season - ahead of Sunday evening’s rematch at Elland Road Ice Arena.

For the Steeldogs - missing several key players including Jonathan Phillips, Jason Hewitt and Cam Brownley - there were several encouraging signs as they wind down a forgettable campaign which has seen them miss out on the play-offs for the first time in the NIHL National era.

Their second period comeback showed there was still plenty of fight and quality within their ranks as they look switch their attentions to preparing for the 2024-25 season.

For Leeds, it’s a case of maintaining the momentum that delivered them a second successive regular season league title last weekend - they have now lost just once in 14 games - as they bid to repeat that feat in the play-offs which kick into life in two week’s time.

The Knights took control of the game inside 12 minutes when Jake Witkowski’s ninth-minute opener was followed by a Matt Barron strike at 11.13.

Witkowski doubled his tally when making it 3-0 at 16.20 and it looked like being a long night for the hosts.

LEADING MAN: Leeds Knights' captain Kieran Brown celebrates scored the winning goal for his team at Sheffield Steeldogs. Picture: Tony Johnson.

But Steve Weeks’ team rallied and got themselves back in the game quickly when James Spurr got them on the board within 30 seconds of Witkowski’s second of the night, setting up an even more impressive response after the break.

Vladislav Vulkanovs roofed the puck past Harrison Walker on a breakaway to bring the Steeldogs to within one at 27.40 and they were level when the Latvian added his second of the night nine minutes later.

The Knights, already rocking, then found themselves behind just 45 seconds later when Vulkanovs took advantage of a defensive mix-up and scored on a wraparound at Walker’s right-hand post to make it 4-3.

But momentum swung back the other way quickly when a sweet passing move between Kieran Brown, Witkowski and Haywood resulted in the latter tapping home at the back post.

DOUBLE DELIGHT: Jake Witkowski scored two first period goals for Leeds Knights, on their way to a 5-4 win at Sheffield Steeldogs, earning him the MVP award. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media.

Despite that, whatever Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge said in the second intermission clearly worked, with just seven seconds of the third gone, Brown put his side back ahead when he cut in from the left and created room for himself to fire past Dmitri Zimozdra.