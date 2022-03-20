Saracens Mavericks 51 Leeds Rhinos 53: Rhinos hold nerve to see off Mavericks’ late comeback

The Rhinos had led for most of the match but the hosts clawed themselves back level with three minutes to play only for Tracey Robinson’s side to edge proceedings at full time.

Both outfits looked a little unsettled in the opening quarter, throwing away the ball too often but the crowd were treated to impressive shooting pairs at both ends of the court, including players willing to shoot from range. The first quarter ended with Rhinos leading 14-10.

Saracens showed flashes of what they could do in the second quarter but Rhinos found a way back in and went into the break leading 25-22. With twice as many turnovers as Mavericks, Rhinos were showing a determination to hang onto their lead and see the game through.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos' Brie Grierson was player of the match against Saracens Mavericks. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The Rhinos showcased the depth of their squad as they brought on Rebekah Airey as goalkeeper and Brie Grierson in goal attack in the third quarter and Grierson’s quick feet and hands saw her rewarded with the player-of-the-match award.

Leeds went into the final quarter leading 38-33 but the home side enjoyed their best period of the match with Razia Quashie leading the way for Mavericks.

However, Saracens’ intensity came too late and Leeds’ steady, careful play saw them claim a narrow victory moving them up to sixth place in the Superleague table.

Speaking after the match Rhinos coach Robinson said: “We ground out the win by keeping our structures, keeping calm and just making sure we had the movement going.”

Leeds Rhinos head coach Tracey Robinson. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.