Rugby union round-up: Leeds Tykes slip up at Bishop’s Stortford but claim bonus point

Harrogate's Steven Maycock, with ball, scored two tries against Blaydon. Picture: Gerard Binks.

But after competing well with the league leaders the previous week, this time the Yorkshire side lost out to a team who were previously just one place above them in the table.

The hosts drew first blood with prop William Roberts touching down and stand-off George Cullen adding the conversion, and it stayed at 7-0 into the second half.

William Hardwick was replaced by Cole Potts shortly after play resumed, and just before the hour mark Potts made his mark, racing in for Leeds’ try which outside centre Charlie Venables converted from 25 yards out.

However, it stayed level at 7-7 for just nine minutes before Bishop’s Stortford scored their second try through left winger Josh Stannard, and they held out for the final 15 minutes.

Harrogate ran out 29-12 winners at Blaydon in National Two North, securing a bonus point too for five tries.

Hooker Steven Maycock scored twice, while full-back Jack Haydock, centre Sam Fox and scrum-half Kit Keith also touched down for the Yorkshire side. Keith kicked two conversions too.

Wharfedale had to settle for a losing bonus point as they went down 29-25 at Sedgley Park.

Inside centre Tom Davidson scored two tries and wing forward Elliot Stockton one. Scrum-half Sam Gaudie kicked two conversions, and Davidson added two second-half penalties.

Huddersfield were 38-5 losers at high-flying Lancashire outfit Fylde.

Otley’s unbeaten run in the North Premier league continued – but only just, as they were narrow 9-8 winners at fellow Yorkshire outfit Sandal.

Elsewhere, York also lost out by one point, 16-15 at Rossendale.

Driffield consolidated their lead in North One East with a convincing 71-0 win at strugglers Consett.