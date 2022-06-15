Karl Burke has made no secret of the regard in which he holds the Showcasing filly, who made a huge impression on her debut at Newmarket in April and had been kept fresh for the Royal meeting since.

Sent off the 5-2 favourite in the hands of Danny Tudhope, who landed the final two races on Tuesday, Dramatised travelled powerfully for much of the five-furlong contest before bursting clear.

Tudhope dropped his whip with over a furlong still to run, but it made little difference as his mount proved much too good for her rivals and passed the post with a length and three-quarters in hand.

WINNER: Dramatised ridden by Daniel Tudhope wins The Queen Mary Stakes on day Two of Royal Ascot Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Maylandsea finished a clear second, with Maria Branwell pipping American raider Love Reigns to third.

Burke said: “She’s shown us that all the way along, physically since Newmarket she’s done nothing but strengthen and improve.

“I thought she looked in great condition today, she ran like I dared to dream and hope she would.

“It’s a great result, it’s a great result for Clipper (Logistics), for Steve Parkin and Joe Foley, they’re putting a huge amount into the business and they deserve days like this. She lengthens and she keeps going. I’m sure she’ll stay six furlongs, although Danny said to keep her at five furlongs for the moment.

Daniel Tudhope (right) and trainer Karl Burke Picture: PA

“There’s still more to come from her. She has physically grown over the last two months and she is a very good filly.”

On plans, the Leyburen-based handler said: “Her work has been excellent – she’s a bit of a diva, so we’ve just had to keep a lid on her, but she handled everything really well.

“She’s the quickest two-year-old I’ve trained over five furlongs, but I’m sure she will stay six.