Rhinos announce Scholarship intake for 2025

Leeds Rhinos are pleased to announce that 40 players from 16 different community clubs around Yorkshire will be a part of the club's Scholarship side for the 2025 season.

The Rhinos hosted its annual Scholarship launch at AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium on Wednesday night, as players and their families were welcomed into the club by Chief Executive Gary Hetherington and Commercial Director Rob Oates. There was also the opportunity for players to hear from Rhinos star and England international Mikolaj Oledzki, who joined the Rhinos Scholarship from Hunslet ARLFC in 2013 and has played 157 first team games for the club since 2017.

The 2025 Scholarship squad is the largest the club has had since 2018 and represented by a range of clubs from across West and North Yorkshire. Kippax have the most players included in this year's cohort as nine players will be part of Leeds' Scholarship next season, plus Oulton Raiders and Lock Lane, who have both produced talents such as Ryan Hall and Riley Lumb in the past, have had five players each selected.

Garforth Tigers, Queensbury and Dewsbury Moor have three players included in this year's group, alongside two from both Hunslet RLFC and Guiseley Rangers. Emley Moor, Sherburn Bears, Cutsyke Raiders, Featherstone Lions, Siddal, Stanningley and Wakefield Hawks complete the Rugby League clubs represented, plus players have also been scouted from Harrogate Rugby Union as the club continues to give opportunities to players across both rugby codes.

Leeds Rhinos 2025 Scholarship squad

Speaking about welcoming a new set of players into the club, Leeds Rhinos Head of Youth John Bastian said: "It's a special night for Leeds Rhinos, the community clubs that all the players are involved with, all the coaches, and ultimately family, friends and guardians of the players.

"The players have worked hard to get themselves into this position and hopefully they can continue to progress on the Leeds Rhinos Academy pathway. We want them all to do the very best that they can and we want them to challenge themselves. They've got lots of little bumps to go over, but it's such an exciting time for them.

"Leeds Rhinos have always been passionate about youth development; you've only got to look around Super League at the number of players that have actually come through the pathway at Leeds. Leeds have always invested heavily and supported youth and that's not going to stop. Tonight is a huge celebration of that talent, not just in the Leeds area, but beyond in West Yorkshire, in Rugby Union, as well as amateur Rugby League and that's what's important to us, giving people opportunities to actually develop the skills in rugby."