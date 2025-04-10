Reynolds Boxing Academy set to host thrilling Fight Night

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Get ready for an electrifying evening of amateur boxing as Reynolds Boxing Academy presents "Fight Night" on Wednesday, May 14. Promising a night of thrilling bouts, delicious food, and entertainment, the event aims to showcase the talent of young fighters from across the region while raising vital funds for the academy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place at Reynolds Boxing Academy, Cartmell Dr, Leeds LS15 0DE, with doors opening at 6:00 PM. The first bell is scheduled to ring at 7:30 PM, marking the start of the evening's exciting boxing action.

Founded by former Leeds amateur and professional boxer Danny Reynolds, the academy has become a cornerstone of the local community. Reynolds, who himself started boxing at a young age, is passionate about providing young people with an opportunity to learn the art of boxing, instilling in them crucial life skills such as discipline, self-control, and a strong work ethic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Boxing isn't just about fighting," says Reynolds. "It's about focus, respect, and dedication. We want to give these kids a positive outlet, keep them off the streets, and equip them with the tools they need to succeed in all aspects of their lives."

Some of our young prospects at Reynolds Boxing Academy.

Fight Night promises to be more than just boxing. Attendees can look forward to an evening of entertainment alongside the exciting amateur bouts. Adding a culinary punch to the event is local celebrity chef Molly Payne, a semi-finalist from the popular TV show MasterChef. Payne will be serving up her delectable food from the Reynolds Boxing Academy carpark, offering a unique dining experience for spectators.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of this event," says Payne. "It's fantastic to see the dedication of Danny and the young boxers at the academy. I'm looking forward to serving up some delicious food and supporting such a worthy cause."

Tickets for "Fight Night" will be available on the door for just £20, with children under 10 able to attend for £10. All proceeds from the event will go directly to Reynolds Boxing Academy, helping to fund equipment, training facilities, and opportunities for the young aspiring boxers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To learn more about Reynolds Boxing Academy and the fantastic work they do, please visit their new website: www.reynoldsboxingacademy.co.uk.

Reynolds Boxing Academy poster of Fight Night

Everyone is welcome to come and support the next generation of boxing talent and enjoy a fantastic evening of sport and community spirit. Don't miss out on "An Evening of Amateur Boxing presented by Reynolds Boxing Academy, Fight Night" on May 14th!

Event Details:

* Event: An Evening of Amateur Boxing presented by Reynolds Boxing Academy, Fight Night

* Date: Wednesday May 14

* Location: Reynolds Boxing Academy, Cartmell Dr, Leeds LS15 0DE

* Time: Doors open at 6pm, fights start at 7.30pm

* Tickets: £20 on the door, £10 for children under 10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* Highlights: Exciting amateur boxing bouts, food by MasterChef semi-finalist Molly Payne, entertainment.

* Cause: Raising money for Reynolds Boxing Academy.

* Website: www.reynoldsboxingacademy.co.uk

Contact: For further information, please visit the website or contact Reynolds Boxing Academy directly.

​