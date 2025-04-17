Research reveals incredible decibel levels of raucous Robins fans' fervour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Robins fans are as loud as a ship on the Humber on match day, according to new analysis. As the Official Eye and Ear Care Partner of Hull KR, Specsavers recently put the decibel level of the fan noise to the test.

The sold-out crowd created a raucous atmosphere for the 2024 Super League Champions –Wigan Warriors – versus the 2025 current league leaders – Hull KR – with audio experts looking to capture some of the magic.

Hull KR went down 28-12 to Wigan Warriors on the night, but the Robins fans did their best to cheer the team on, as throughout the evening, they maintained an average decibel level of 89dB – which is the equivalent of the noise in Hull city centre on a Saturday night.

The atmosphere at the stadium built up nicely ahead of the match as the crowd were hyped up by indie star Tom A. Smith, who provided pre-match and half-time entertainment and performed while the players came out onto the pitch.

Hull KR

It was crackling inside Sewell Group Craven Park as Hull KR came out, reaching Hull Minster bells levels of 101dB, while the noise peaked for the first try of the match scored by Joe Burgess, as boisterous crowd lungs soared to levels of 110dB – the equivalent to a small ship on the Humber.

The second try – scored by Peta Hiku – also saw the Robins crowd roar as it reached jackhammer sound levels of 107dB.

An impressive start to the first half kept the racket steadily near 90dB, before dipping to between 70 and 100db in the second period as the Wigan Warriors headed towards victory.

David Proudfoot, store director at Specsavers Hull, said: ‘Hearing loss affects people of all ages and, unfortunately, the longer we leave hearing issues, the worse they can become. That’s why it is so important to look after your hearing and have regular hearing checks, as you may be exposed to loud decibel levels regularly without even realising.

‘Not only is it good for your health, but it also enables you to hear the sounds around you more clearly, especially those all-important crowd symphonies on match days.’

