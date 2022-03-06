Leeds Rhinos 44 Wasps Netball 43 - Record crowd roars the Rhinos to a thrilling one-point victory

A raucous atmosphere generated by an enthusiastic crowd greeted the Rhinos first home game in Leeds and the entertainment did not disappoint, the Yorkshire side edging a thrilling game by a single point.

Rhinos held the advantage by that margin at half-time against a long-established Vitality Superleague side but by the end of the third 15-minute quarter, they trailed 36-33. However, cheered on by the biggest crowd to watch professional netball in Yorkshire, the Rhinos - who were forced to wait for a first game in Leeds due to the Covid pandemic - stormed back to claim their third win of the season.